Clare's long wait for another iconic number one

SINCE DAVY’S BEEN GONE

They’ve now been as long without him as they were with him.

For 17 consecutive summers, Davy Fitzgerald manned the number one Clare jersey, an astonishing length of time, though it probably flew for him. Over that period he became an icon, an institution, and essentially unmovable.

Now this is the 17th championship where someone else has subsequently stood between the posts for the county. It’d be fair to say none of his successors approached his longevity.

Philip Brennan was the first to fill the jersey, even staving off a brief Fitzgerald return in the spring of 2008, but by 2010 he was on the bench, watching Donal Tuohy. In 2011 Brennan regained the number one jersey with Tuohy the one in the dugout, but by 2012 Patrick Kelly had leapfrogged them both and was the number one throughout the landmark 2013 campaign.

Tuohy, like them all, showed considerable resilience, regaining the jersey for stretches of 2014 and all through 2018 and 2019. In the middle of that Kelly was first-choice again in 2015 and 2016. In 2017 it was the turn of Andrew Fahy.

Fair to say, for all their competence, none of them made it their own the way Fitzgerald did.

And none had near the impact. Since Fitzgerald won the last of his three All-Stars in 2005 (shortly before he fell out of favour during Tony Considine’s management in 2007), there have been 12 different recipients of the hurling goalkeeper All Star statuette.

Three of them have been from Tipperary (Brendan Cummins, Darren Gleeson and Brian Hogan). There’s been two apiece from Cork (Donal Óg Cusack and Anthony Nash), Kilkenny (PJ Ryan once and Eoin Murphy three times) and Limerick (Brian Murray in 2007 and Nickie Quaid in 2020 and 2022). Dublin (Gary Maguire in 2011), Galway (Colm Callanan in 2015) and Waterford (Stephen O’Keeffe in 2017) have also been represented in that position. Clare, along with Wexford, have been the only major hurling counties that have not had a netminder make that walk to the podium in what could be called the post-Fitzies era.

Eibhear Quilligan was this season hoping to be the first Clare man since Fitzgerald to have a fourth championship between the posts without interruption but last Sunday the Feakle man lost out as Brian Lohan opted for Éamonn Foudy. The logic would have been something similar to why various Mayo managers would sporadically opt for Rob Hennelly over David Clarke; while Clarke and Quilligan offered greater experience and solidity, the trajectory of Hennelly’s and Foudy’s restarts were more favourable for teammates out the field to secure possession.

A bit like the 2016 All Ireland final replay though, Lohan’s gamble ultimately backfired. Stats compiled by Seán Flynn, the highly-rated analyst that was part of Tipp’s victorious 2019 backroom, reminded people that Clare scored 1-9 from possession secured from Foudy’s pinged puckouts. But just as it’s easy to overlook that Lee Keegan’s goal in that replay against Dublin originated from a brilliant Hennelly kickout, it wasn’t enough to offset the instability the rest of his game engendered. For at least two if not all three of Tipp’s opening goals he at fault in some part, possibly inevitable given his lack of experience; even as recently as 18 months ago when his club Inagh-Kilnamona made the Clare county final, the aforementioned Patrick Kelly was preferred to play in goals for them.

Now another more experienced Clare goalkeeper has been favoured over him. Quilligan has been drafted back in to start against Limerick; it’ll be another while again it would seem before Clare go back to the future that is Foudy.

And a lot longer if ever again for them to have a keeper as constant as Fitzgerald.





KIELY'S CLARE STRUGGLES

Here’s one for you: since John Kiely became Limerick manager, which county, if you were to go by the head-to-head stats, has he had the most difficulty beating?

We’ll start by who it most definitely is not.

Although Waterford last Sunday served us all – including Kiely’s own players – a timely reminder that Limerick may not be invincible after all and a fourth consecutive All-Ireland not necessarily a formality, and though for much of Liam Cahill’s time Waterford were touted as the team most likely to foil Liemrick, the blunt reality is that last Sunday was the seventh consecutive championship game in which Kiely’s team trumped the Déise. Hasn’t mattered if it’s been Derek McGrath, Páraic Fanning, Cahill or Davy Fitz in the blue-and-white corner: whenever they’ve faced off against Kiely they’ve had to make their way over to him at the game’s end to offer their congrats.

Throw in their three league encounters – including a 2019 league final in Croke Park best remembered for Aaron Gillane showing JBM-like instincts for the game’s sole goal – and the overall record for Kiely against Waterford reads W9 D0 L1, that one loss coming in a pedestrian league game in the Gaelic Grounds in 2021.

It obviously isn’t any of Dublin, Westmeath, Antrim, Offaly, Laois, Kerry or Carlow either: Kiely’s team are 14 for 14 in all competitions against those sides through Kiely’s seven seasons at the helm.

All the traditional counties have managed to beat him at least once in one competition or another.

Statistically, the most impressive head-to-head record of the lot actually belongs to Wexford who can boast winning two of their four encounters against Kiely teams.

That statline though carries with something of an asterisk. None of those four games were in championship. And the first happened to be Kiely’s first competitive game against anyone, the opening league game of the old Division 1B, back in 2017 when he hadn’t yet had a chance to make them something other than the old Limerick.

That same rookie season of Kiely’s, Galway managed to beat him twice in the league. Combine those so with the two league wins in 2021 and 2022 when Kiely’s team were taking a bit of a break from treating that competition seriously, and no one has beaten Limerick more in the Kiely era than the Tribesmen.

But, again, none of those victories were in championship. The three times the counties have met in Croker (the 2018 All Ireland final and the semi-finals of 2020 and 2022) Limerick have prevailed each time, even if their winning margin has never been by more than three points.

They’ve also beaten Galway in the league games that matter to them, none more so than in 2018 up in Salthill when they came from eight points down at half-time to finally escape the hellhole that was 1B. Everything changed with that game: in retrospect that was the day a new Limerick emerged. From then on they had the upper hand on Galway and almost everyone else and when the counties met in March Limerick underlined the nature of that hierarchy, winning by five points up in Salthill to make their record W6 L4 against Galway in the Kiely era.

Tipperary have only known Limerick as this Limerick in the Kiely era; their first encounter with a team of his would be a fortnight after that aforementioned watershed of Salthill 2018. Tipp won that subsequent league semi-final, but only after extra-time and Ronan Maher pointing a series of sublime sideline cuts. Since then Limerick have never again lost in extra-time (having been the victors in two subsequent gigantic ties – the 2018 All Ireland semi-final and 2022 Munster final – that required overtime) and incredibly have lost only once to Tipp despite playing them a further 10 times – and even that one win was a dead-rubber which Limerick would quickly avenge by a fortnight later winning the 2019 Munster final by a dozen points. In total so Limerick’s record against Tipp in the Kiely era reads W8 D1 L2 – and W5 L1 in championship.

Cork have played Kiely more than anyone between league and championship, with the tale of the tape currently standing as Limerick seven wins, Cork three wins and three draws. In championship, Kiely’s record against Cork reads W4 D1 L1.

Only two counties have the distinction of beating Kiely more than once in championship. Kilkenny are the most obvious of the two, being the last side to foil Kiely’s team in championship, way back in 2019. Indeed they’re the only county to not have an inferior head-to-head record in championship against Kiely; at the moment it’s a 2-2 split.

That doesn’t necessarily mean though Kilkenny have been Kiely’s most difficult opponents. Add in league games as well, such as last month’s decider in Cork, and Limerick are 4-2 win against Kilkenny in the Kiely era, or in other words a 67 percent win record.

For sheer doggedness, as well as going by the sheer stats, the hardest county Kiely has found to shake off has been Clare.

His first-ever championship game, a Munster semi-final in Thurles, back in 2017, he was beaten and in truth by more than the final margin of four points suggested.

The following summer, even though his team would go on to win their breakthrough All Ireland, they were beaten again, this time by 11 points in a packed Cusack Park in the Munster round robin.

Limerick have not lost to Clare in any competition in their subsequent seven clashes. But intriguingly they’ve also only won three of them by the end of normal time. The other four games all finished level after the 70-odd minutes. In three of them both sides walked away with a point apiece (the 2019 league, and both the 2022 league and Munster championship) while the other was the epic 2022 Munster final which required Limerick to summon every bit of strength and wit they had to prevail.

Throw into the mix the 2018 league quarter-final marathon in the Gaelic Grounds that required sudden death 65s to separate the teams and this is a fixture which had ended level at the end of regulation time in five of the seven clashes they’d had previous to the flat league encounter back in February in the Gaelic Grounds.

No other fixture in hurling history has had that number of drawn games in a seven-game stretch; not even Tipp-Kilkenny in the 2010s (though three of the national finals between them from 2009 and 2014 required extra-time or a replay).

Add it all up and in the Kiely era Limerick’s record against the Banner stands as won five, drawn three and lost two – and two of their wins required extra-time or sudden-death frees.

So to answer the question at the top: all in all, it’s Clare.

Take it that this evening will be spicy, very likely close. And very possibly another draw.