Robert Downey starts at full back as Pat Ryan names nine of the team which began last year's All Ireland quarter-final against Galway
Ryan names his side for  championship opener against Waterford

FULL BACK: Robert Downey starts in full back in place of his brother Eoin for Cork's championship clash against Waterford. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 22:01
John Fogarty

Robert Downey takes his brother Eoin’s spot at full-back as Pat Ryan starts nine of the team that began last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway for Cork’s Munster SHC opening game against Waterford on Sunday.

Serving a one-match ban from the Division 1 semi-final loss to Kilkenny, Eoin misses out on this game with Robert shifting back from the half-back line where Ger Mellerick is introduced.

Darragh Fitzgibbon makes a welcome return to start in midfield, while Patrick Horgan is set to make his 72nd championship appearance in attack where is he joined by Declan Dalton. Injury concern Shane Kingston is named on the bench and captain Seán O’Donoghue on the stand-by list as he makes his return to fitness after a leg injury. Jack O’Connor is not available.

Of the 15 set to start in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday (4pm throw-in), nine began the Division 1 semi-final in UPMC Nowlan Park. Tommy O’Connell and Brian Roche are set to make their championship debuts.

CORK (SHC v Waterford): P. Collins (Ballinhassig); N. O’Leary (c, Castlelyons); R. Downey (Glen Rovers), D. Cahalane (St Finbarrs); T. O’Connell (Midleton), C. Joyce (Castlemartyr), G. Mellerick (Fr O’Neills); B. Roche (Bride Rovers), D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville); S. Harnedy (St Itas), C. Lehane (Midleton), D. Dalton (Fr O’Neills); L. Meade (Newcestown), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers), S. Barrett (Blarney). 

Subs: G. Collins (Ballinhassig), C. O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), T. O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), B. O’Sullivan (Kanturk), E. Twomey (St Finbarrs), C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), B. Hayes (St Finbarrs), S. Twomey (Courcey Rovers), R. O’Flynn (Erins Own), P. Power (Blarney), S. Kingston (Douglas). Standby: C. Beausang (Midleton), A. Cadogan (Douglas), S. O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), S. Quirke (Midleton).

Waterford v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1

Hegarty on bench as Limerick make one change for clash with Clare

