Hegarty on bench as Limerick make one change for clash with Clare

Gearóid Hegarty has dropped to the bench as Limerick make one change to the team that beat Waterford for Saturday evening’s Munster SHC Round 2 clash with Clare in TUS Gaelic Grounds (7pm throw-in).

Cathal O’Neill comes in for Hegarty who was sent off against Waterford for two yellow cards, while captain Declan Hannon is named to start despite coming off in the first half of last Sunday’s match in Thurles.