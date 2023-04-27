Hegarty on bench as Limerick make one change for clash with Clare

John Kiely makes one change to side which defeated Waterford for Saturday's game against Clare. 
ON BENCH: Gearòid Hegarty dropped to bench for Limerick's clash with Clare. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 21:16
John Fogarty

Gearóid Hegarty has dropped to the bench as Limerick make one change to the team that beat Waterford for Saturday evening’s Munster SHC Round 2 clash with Clare in TUS Gaelic Grounds (7pm throw-in).

Cathal O’Neill comes in for Hegarty who was sent off against Waterford for two yellow cards, while captain Declan Hannon is named to start despite coming off in the first half of last Sunday’s match in Thurles.

LIMERICK (SHC v Clare): N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; C. O'Neill, C. Lynch (c), T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey. 

Subs: J. Power, C. Boylan, M. Casey, R. Connolly, C. Coughlan, R. English, G. Hegarty, G. Mulcahy, B. Murphy, D Ó Dalaigh, D. Reidy.

LIMERICK (U20HC v Cork): J. O’Reilly; R. Lyons, J. Fitzgerald, E. O’Leary; D. Fitzgerald, E. Hurley (c), C. Scully; B. Duff, M. Gavin; A. Fitzgerald, P. O’Donovan, S. O’Brien; O. O’Farrell, A. English, C. Hayes.

