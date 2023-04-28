Eight observations from the last two rounds of the football championship

Gaelic football is an increasingly systematic game. Gaelic football will always be a gas game. After going 35 minutes without a score at home last Sunday, Roscommon roared out and rattled off 1-3 in a five-minute spell to ignite the Connacht semi-final.

For over a decade there has been near-constant discussion about the declining health of Gaelic football. One dud tie and the existential crisis begins to smoulder. A cracker is cause for the opposing camp to hail the sport and its structures as perfect. That cherry-picking has always been ingrained in the debate, understandably. How can you reach a consensus across several games when only a select few are broadcast?

The new format only adds fuel to that fire. There were ten fixtures last weekend. If you want a bore feast to strengthen your case, chances are you’ll find it. On the flip side, anyone in Navan or the Gaelic Grounds was gripped by their offering. That’s the thing, every single game takes on a life and a personality of its own. Character has always been the most valuable commodity in the GAA. A diverse spread is part of that.

Is this all a longwinded way of justifying watching way too much football? We’ll let you be the judge of that. Here are eight observations from the last two rounds of the Gaelic football championship.

Meath’s self-made downfall

Meath will be in the Tailteann Cup pot for next week’s draw after losing to Offaly in the Leinster semi-final. That decline was a long time coming, serious concerns with the standard of club football have been bubbling away for years. It was inevitable that would start to boil.

On the contest in O’Connor Park, what exactly went wrong? Colm O’Rourke’s side won 100% of their kickouts versus Offaly on 73%. They created more chances, 27 shots versus 21. Their bench contributed 0-5 while Offaly’s scored a single point and even though they coughed up more turnovers, both teams had the same number of shots from that source, 13.

Despite focus on their front foot style and how it leaves them exposed at the other end, in total they only conceded 1-11, 1-8 from play. Put simply, Meath kicked it away. They managed to muster an ordinary total of 10 shots from 20 kickouts but failed to make it count. Of 13 shots from turnovers, Meath scored 0-4. From the exact same number Offaly mined 0-8.

It wasn’t that they were going for broke either. Jack O’Connor came off the bench, raced in along the endline and fisted over. Cillian O’Sullivan’s second half point was a shot rifled over from the 20m line despite it being a three against two with visibly irritated team-mates on either side of him.

In the end it was a lack of edge that undid them.

“The worst half of football I’ve ever witnessed,” tweeted Joe Sheridan at the turnaround. “No shape, no structure, no hunger. Body language terrible. Six players with little or no league time and expected to come in and be sharp. Madness.”

Dominant Damien Comer

The Galway faithful have already made their feelings known after Lee Keegan elected to give RTÉ Man of the Match to Roscommon’s Ciarain Murtagh. It was the wrong call, although an understandable one picked before the final whistle and Comer’s late defensive contributions. It should also be said that alongside us in the press box Galway Bay FM didn’t pick Comer either, instead opting for resurrected midfielder John Maher.

Comer was the popular choice and his influence on Galway’s attack was awesome. He finished with 1-4. Of Galway’s 14 scores, the full forward had a score, assist or secondary assist in 9 of them. His give and go exchange with Robert Finnerty for the last point saw him create and finish an opportunity.

Shane Walsh had three scores, assists or secondary assists. Sean Kelly had four. Only their two corner-backs had none.

Down’s competitive clubs come together

Down were crowned Ulster U20 champions for the second time in three years this week. Remarkably, six Burren clubmen were named to start with another six amongst the replacements. Warrenpoint, the club of senior forward Donach McAleenan, knocked Burren out on penalties in the 2022 county championship.

They also won their semi-final versus Loughinisland on penalties before losing out in the final after extra-time against kingpins Kilcoo. In the senior starting side that defeated Donegal last Sunday, six Kilcoo representatives started. They have triumphed in 10 of the last 11 county finals, but seven of those were decided by three points or less. All the raw materials were there for a Down resurgence.

Louth’s goalkeeping gem

After Craig Lynch retired, Mickey Harte’s righthand man Gavin Devlin had a brainwave. Why don’t they recall retired midfielder James Califf and make him a goalkeeper?

Last year Califf told this paper exactly what the priority was: "Kick-outs is what it's all about. Shot-stopping is further down the list.” Against Westmeath, he retained 94%. From that source Louth scored 0-6 and conceded nothing. Only eight kickouts were short options inside the 45. Califf also had 12 possessions during play and dealt easily with Luke Loughlin’s high shot that dropped short in the second half.

Kieran Donnelly’s defence

As Derry cruised past Fermanagh two weeks ago, there was near constant criticism of the home side’s setup. They went long with their kickouts and pushed up in a midblock, with no sweeper in front of the full forward line.

“That thing that has gobsmacked us all up here is the setup of Fermanagh. Philly McMahon has alluded to it on commentary several times,” said Michael Murphy at half-time. “The naivety of it has to be seriously questioned. Derry are the most watched and talked about team over the last twelve months. To see the way Fermanagh set up across all facets of the game has been definitely eye-opening.” Throughout 2022 Derry routinely slowed down their attack and moved several players into the full-forward line while rarely kicking the ball into them. Conor Glass spent a huge portion of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final inside and was unused.

So Fermanagh tried to stop their runners. When faced with that setup, Derry adapted and were creative. They pushed their goalkeeper up in attack to create another overlap and he scored from play. Glass’s point came after a Shane McGuigan kickpass into the full forward line. Donnelly explained post-match he set up his team to try and win.

“It was going to take everything to go for us today. We have to maximise ourselves. We were very aware we were coming up against one of the top teams in the county,” he told OTB’s Aisling O’Reilly.

“We tried to keep our plus one high in case there was line breakers. We felt their strength from deep was massive. How they break the lines and so on. In terms of breaking them down, the only way to get in behind was kickouts long and trying to get one v ones early. That didn’t materialise, once they get setup it is extremely difficult.”

Tyrone still working on their bench

13 of the 2021 All-Ireland winning team started for Tyrone during their Ulster championship exit against Monaghan. Yet after much-publicised opt-outs and retirements, there strength in depth is still a work in progress. Joe Oguz, Ruairí Canavan, Niall Sludden, Michael McGleenan and Cormac Monroe all came on for a combined 13 possessions with McGlennon kicking a wide. 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane was in the 26 but did not come on.

Compare that to Monaghan replacement Shane Carey who scored a point and had 11 possessions. Kieran Hughes was also in the double digits and claimed kickouts on both sides.

Rory Gallagher: empty sideline noise or genius instruction?

Rory Gallagher’s enthusiastic celebrations as Derry blitzed his native county were the main talking point from a one-sided affair at Brewster Park. Beyond the vocal cheering, how do his sideline antics actually help the team?

Thanks to a muted atmosphere, his instruction could be heard on television. Constantly he picked out a weakness in the opposition: ““Brandon Horan can’t run,” he roared.

Five minutes in, McEvoy won the break on a Fermanagh long kickout and Derry started to build an attack. Ethan Doherty had the ball wide on the 45 and the instruction came: “No sweeper!” He cut infield, pulling his man with him. “Go up the line Clucky!” Conor McCloskey sprinted into the empty space and carried deep into the sweeper-less D, before laying off to Padraig Cassidy who slotted over a left-footed score.

“It is really difficult… looking at that, planning, how do you actually stop it?” asked BBC commentator Thomas Niblock.

Donegal and Limerick go down fighting

Two counties saw a mid-season managerial change this year. Some pundits suggested after Ray Dempsey departed Limerick that it “reflects badly” on the group and they had now invited a “massive amount of pressure”.

Both Donegal and Limerick went on to lose their provincial fixtures. Yet such scoreboard analysis does a colossal disservice to both teams. They lost for various reasons, but no one could claim a lack of effort was one of them. An inexperienced Donegal outfit who did not have a single player over the age of 30 in their matchday squad were two points down with two minutes left having responded brilliantly to the concession of a late penalty. Then Ciaran Thompson and Shaun Patton both missed frees, compounding what was a woeful shooting day.

In the Gaelic Grounds, Clare led by a point in the final minute when Brian Donovan broke free and went for goal. Clare keeper Stephen Ryan pulled off a superb save and they counterattacked to extend the margin.

“If that goes in, you are ahead,” said new Limerick boss Mark Fitzgerald.

“Absolutely fantastic performance from our lads. They died with their boots on.”