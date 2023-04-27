48-week ban for spectator who racially abused Lee Chin

The individual who racially abused Wexford captain Lee Chin during the county's challenge game against Tipperary in Carrick-on-Suir earlier this month has been issued a 48-week suspension.

The Irish Examiner understands the proposed sanction was earlier this week handed down to the spectator who levelled comments at Chin following a heated moment among players towards the end of the second half on April 8.

Referee John Keenan called a halt to the game following the incident, which enraged a number of Chin’s team-mates. Based on the Wicklow official’s report and video evidence, the punishment has been handed down by the Central Competitions Control Committee who had sanctioned the match.

It is believed the person, who is a member of the GAA, has since written a letter of apology to Chin for his comments, which were condemned by both Tipperary and Wexford as well as the Gaelic Players Association.

At Congress in February, delegates voted to back the British GAA board’s proposal that any act by deed, word or gesture of a racist, sectarian or anti-inclusion/diversity nature on an official or opponent be upgraded to a Category VI charge.

The individual has been charged accordingly but may have their punishment reduced by the CCCC to 24 weeks upon him completing an appropriate course of training or education, which can be completed online.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny referees are considering withdrawing their services in support of a match official who received a threatening letter.

A referee has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he received anonymous, handwritten correspondence from a supporter following the U17 minor hurling game between Erins Own and Thomastown last Tuesday week, which Thomastown won.

Making a number of claims about the match official’s performance, the writer concludes that they know where the referee lives and all about his family. It adds: “May you die roaring with cancer.” An Garda Síochána are also investigating the matter.

Ahead of a county board meeting tonight where officials hope a withdrawal of services can be averted, the mood among several match officials is to strike in a show of solidarity with the referee in question.

Last September, Roscommon referees staged a strike after referee Kevin Naughton required an ambulance having been assaulted during his officiating of the St Aidan’s-St Dominics minor football group game in Ballyforan in late August.