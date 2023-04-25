Defence for the referee but not for Hawk-Eye during Limerick vs Waterford at Thurles

The opening weekend of the 2023 Hurling Championship was not short of incident, supreme level of skill nor drama.

And there was no better game that typified this than the meeting of Limerick and Waterford in Thurles on Sunday afternoon.

“There was so much that happened over the weekend between black cards, red cards, yellow cards, penalties saved, penalties missed, penalties scored.

“You had mentors red cards out of boxes, and you had doctors yellow carded, and you had camán, hurley carriers yellow carded so everything was happening over the weekend and I, for one, am delighted that the Hurling Championship is actually back,” began Mark Landers.

“I agree with ya,” quickly added Anthony Daly, who was also joined on the Irish Examiner’s Dalo Hurling podcast by TJ Ryan and Tom Dempsey.

Despite having a penalty saved in the second half, the All-Ireland Champions did enough to stretch their unbeaten championship run to 16 games in that scrappy Munster SHC opener with the Déise.

But for all the scores – 1-18 to 0-19 - and the quality on show, the three major talking points from the contest came off the field.

The first involved Seamus Flanagan, who is currently enduring an anxious wait to see if he will be cited for a head-high hit on Stephen Bennett in the first half.

The second came as a result of Geároid Hegarty’s sending off in the 47th minute for a second yellow card offence on Darragh Lyons as the ball was going out of play.

A Waterford backroom member was shown a red card for his reaction to the incident – he is now set to face a lengthy suspension - while a team doctor was also booked for his involvement in the melee.

The third and final major topic was a more general issue with regard to the length of time it took hawk-eye to review – one check was believed to have taken close to a minute - whether a shot at gone the right or the wrong side of the post.

“I thought he (the referee) acted pretty well on everything. He possibly missed Seam Flanagan’s. The one thing I would say to Seamus – maybe I won’t be popular for saying it is; ‘Seamus, be a little bit more careful’ because he wasn’t going for the ball, and it was a needless challenge I thought.

"He’s not going to catch every incident,” said Tom Dempsey.

“We have had discussions on should there be two referees helping each other out because there’s lots of stuff going on all around the pitch.

“I have always said that on a given day you have two empires at either end of the field, you’ve got two linesmen and you’ve got a fourth official. All of them should be working together for the game,” then insisted TJ Ryan after adding; “Hawkeye in Thurles is too slow.

“It takes the sting out of the game; it just freezes too much in terms of time. I don’t know what the reasons are for it.

"Then you have the situation where there’s no Hawkeye in Ennis or the Gaelic Grounds is it fair to have it in Thurles for a Munster Championship when it’s not at the other venues.”