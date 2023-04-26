Tipperary squad numbers a 'one-off', insists O'Mara

Tipperary defender Bryan O'Mara has insisted that the decision to go with squad numbers for last weekend's Munster SHC opener was a 'one-off' which is unlikely to be repeated.

In response to the GAA's new directive that teams must be released to the public on Friday mornings, ahead of when Liam Cahill's management team intended to announce it to the players, the Tipp squad was initially named in alphabetical order.

Aside from goalkeepers Barry Hogan and Rhys Shelly, the 26-man squad was listed in this way in the match programme also, meaning that the numbers didn't reflect the players' positions.

"There is no conspiracy behind it at all, to be honest," said O'Mara. "We hadn't named our team before Croke Park wanted the information for the official programme. I think the management team wanted to name the team to the players first before releasing it to the press, which is fair enough.

"I suppose, look, it might just be a case of rearranging training to Thursday, or something small. It's no big issue."

Tipp's move was out of sync with the rest of the counties that released their teams in traditional formats. Asked if it was a one-off, O'Mara said he expected it to be.

"Yeah, probably a one-off, probably," he nodded.

O'Mara, who made his Championship debut for Tipp last weekend in the defeat of Clare, won back-to-back Fitzgibbon Cup titles with UL in 2021 and 2022 while wearing squad numbers. Asked if he'd like that to be replicated in the inter-county game, he shrugged.

"I don't know, it wouldn't bother me too much, to be honest," said O'Mara who reckons Tipp will simply bring their training sessions forward to Thursdays in future.

"That would be it, I'd say. Just train on Thursday nights before games so that Croke Park can get the panel in. It's not a massive thing at all."

On the five-goal win over Clare, Tipp's first in the Munster championship since 2021, O'Mara said he hopes it will give the team a 'bounce'.

"Hopefully it will. I suppose the fact that we had five or six lads making their first real start the other day, the confidence from that will be massive. So hopefully we can build on that and head down to Cork in a couple of weeks and build again because that's going to be a humongous challenge."

It remains to be seen if veteran attacker Seamus Callanan has any involvement in that Páirc Uí Chaoimh encounter. The 2019 Hurler of the Year has been nursing a knee injury since mid-March and missed the Clare game.

"From what I can see he's good," said O'Mara. "He's still in good spirits, as always. Hopefully he'll see some part of the Championship, that would be the hope. I'm not too sure (about facing Cork), to be honest.

"Hopefully at some stage in the Munster championship and if not then hopefully if we progress out of Munster we might see him then."