Tipperary squad numbers a 'one-off', insists O'Mara

The Tipp squad to face Clare last weekend was initially named in alphabetical order.
Tipperary squad numbers a 'one-off', insists O'Mara

'NOT A MASSIVE THING': Tipperary hurler Bryan O'Mara. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 06:44
Paul Keane

Tipperary defender Bryan O'Mara has insisted that the decision to go with squad numbers for last weekend's Munster SHC opener was a 'one-off' which is unlikely to be repeated.

In response to the GAA's new directive that teams must be released to the public on Friday mornings, ahead of when Liam Cahill's management team intended to announce it to the players, the Tipp squad was initially named in alphabetical order.

Aside from goalkeepers Barry Hogan and Rhys Shelly, the 26-man squad was listed in this way in the match programme also, meaning that the numbers didn't reflect the players' positions.

"There is no conspiracy behind it at all, to be honest," said O'Mara. "We hadn't named our team before Croke Park wanted the information for the official programme. I think the management team wanted to name the team to the players first before releasing it to the press, which is fair enough.

"I suppose, look, it might just be a case of rearranging training to Thursday, or something small. It's no big issue."

Tipp's move was out of sync with the rest of the counties that released their teams in traditional formats. Asked if it was a one-off, O'Mara said he expected it to be.

"Yeah, probably a one-off, probably," he nodded.

O'Mara, who made his Championship debut for Tipp last weekend in the defeat of Clare, won back-to-back Fitzgibbon Cup titles with UL in 2021 and 2022 while wearing squad numbers. Asked if he'd like that to be replicated in the inter-county game, he shrugged.

"I don't know, it wouldn't bother me too much, to be honest," said O'Mara who reckons Tipp will simply bring their training sessions forward to Thursdays in future. 

"That would be it, I'd say. Just train on Thursday nights before games so that Croke Park can get the panel in. It's not a massive thing at all."

On the five-goal win over Clare, Tipp's first in the Munster championship since 2021, O'Mara said he hopes it will give the team a 'bounce'.

"Hopefully it will. I suppose the fact that we had five or six lads making their first real start the other day, the confidence from that will be massive. So hopefully we can build on that and head down to Cork in a couple of weeks and build again because that's going to be a humongous challenge."

It remains to be seen if veteran attacker Seamus Callanan has any involvement in that Páirc Uí Chaoimh encounter. The 2019 Hurler of the Year has been nursing a knee injury since mid-March and missed the Clare game.

"From what I can see he's good," said O'Mara. "He's still in good spirits, as always. Hopefully he'll see some part of the Championship, that would be the hope. I'm not too sure (about facing Cork), to be honest. 

"Hopefully at some stage in the Munster championship and if not then hopefully if we progress out of Munster we might see him then."

More in this section

FRS Recruitment GAA World Games – Derry 2023 'Hindsight is a beautiful thing, isn't it?' - Conor Glass regret after rushing back for Derry
A general view of TUS Gaelic Grounds before the game 24/10/2021 Munster SFC final confirmed for Limerick's Gaelic Grounds
Dublin v Kildare - 2023 EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship Final Sinkey stars as Kildare secure Leinster title after extra-time victory over Dublin 
<p>CHAMPIONSHIP HURLING IS BACK: Padraig Fitzgerald of Waterford holds off Limerick players as Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald watches on during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Waterford and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Defence for the referee but not for Hawk-Eye during Limerick vs Waterford at Thurles

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd