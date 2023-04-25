Reid to challenge Horgan for all-time hurling championship scorer berth

An intriguing battle for the all-time highest senior hurling championship scorer position looks set to develop in the coming weeks.

With nine points against Westmeath in Kilkenny’s Leinster SHC Round 1 win in UPMC Nowlan Park last Saturday, TJ Reid (28-487, 571 points) has jumped into second place and is now 11 points behind Cork’s Patrick Horgan (22-516, 582 points).

Fourth prior to this year’s championship, Reid’s latest tally has pushed him ahead of his Ballyhale Shamrocks club-mate and current Galway manager Henry Shefflin as well as former Galway star Joe Canning.

Turning 35 next week, Horgan overtook Shefflin and drew level with Canning when he scored 10 points in Cork's loss to Clare in last year’s Munster SHC Round 3 game. He eclipsed Canning in the following round win over Cork in Walsh Park.

Canning was No. 1 for almost two years having taken the mantle from Shefflin in July 2021. Shefflin’s reign was 11 years and Eddie Keher's almost 40 before him.

Reid was top championship scorer for last season, succeeding 2021 highest contributor Horgan who will hope to add to his 582-aggregate total against Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday just as Reid will his that same afternoon when he faces Galway in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Now with 75 championship appearances, Reid is just one behind Michael Walsh and Derek McNicholas in the all-time roll of honour.

Coming on as a substitute for Westmeath against Kilkenny last weekend, veteran McNicholas joined former Waterford star Walsh on top of the pile and will take the position for himself should he play against Dublin in Parnell Park this Saturday.

Outside of Reid, who turns 36 in November, and Horgan who has 71 appearances, the next best currently playing and not injured is Noel McGrath (32) with 63 appearances. His Tipperary team-mate Seamus Callanan, who was not named in the Tipperary panel against Clare last Sunday, is two behind him.

Top 10 all-time championship scorers: 1. Patrick Horgan (Cork) 22-516 = 582 points; 2. TJ Reid (Kilkenny) 28-487 = 571; 3. Joe Canning (Galway) 27-486 = 567; 4. Henry Shefflin (Kilkenny) 27-484 = 565; 5. Eddie Keher (Kilkenny) 35-336 = 441; 6. Eoin Kelly (Tipperary) 21-368 = 431; 7. Damien Casey (Tyrone) 14-373 = 415; 8. Paul Braniff 27-287 = 368, Ruairí Convery (Derry) 19-311 = 368; 10. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) 39-221 = 338.

Selected others currently playing: 11. Neil McManus (Antrim) 17-269 = 320; 13. Tony Kelly (Clare) 9-279 = 306; 23. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow) 13-221 = 260; 24. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) 11-207 = 240; 26. Jason Forde (Tipperary) 10-199 = 229; 27. Lee Chin (Wexford) 6-193 = 211.

Best average scores per game: 1. Damian Casey 10.38 points; 2. Joe Canning 9.15 points; 3. Eddie Keher 8.82 points; 4. Patrick Horgan 8.2 points; 5. Henry Shefflin 7.95 points; 6. TJ Reid 7.6 points; 7. Eoin Kelly 6.73 points; 8. Paul Braniff 6.57; 9. Ruairí Convery 5.66; 10. Seamus Callanan 5.54.

Top 10 all-time championship appearances: 1. Derek McNicholas (Westmeath), Michael Walsh (Waterford) both 76; 3. TJ Reid 75; 4. Brendan Cummins (Tipperary) 73; 5. Henry Shefflin, Patrick Horgan both 71; 6. Brendan Murtagh (Westmeath), JJ Delaney (Kilkenny) 67; 8. Conor Woods (Down) 66; 9. Ruairí Convery 65; 10. Christy Ring (Cork) 64.

Selected others currently playing: 13. David Burke (Galway) 64; 14. Noel McGrath (Tipperary) 63; 21. Seamus Callanan 61; 31. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick) 57.

Figures updated and from the GAA’s Ferguson Files.