Tomás Ó Sé hails Kerry's excellent 'attitude and workrate'

Kerry had one week from the Munster semi-final to final to correct the defensive issues that almost proved fatal on their first evening out. Manager Tomás Ó Sé said it was one of the most valuable weeks they put down since they gathered last winter.

“We didn’t do much during the week, but I’d say it was one of the most valuable weeks we had in what you could focus in on and what you could zone in on,” Ó Sé began.

“The hard work wasn’t done on the pitch last week, the hard work was done inside in the video room. I am just glad that what we focused on came to fruition tonight.

“Last week, we gave away the ball too much. We were poor on our kickouts. We conceded four goals. We didn’t score enough.

“It was plain to see for everyone what the weaknesses were. Lads put the shoulder to the wheel during the week and we got a good result out of it.”

They again put their shoulder to the wheel on Monday night.

“The attitude and workrate was excellent. The work off the ball was outstanding. Everybody stuck to the plan and stuck to it well, and they got their just reward.”

The foundation for Ó Sé’s first championship success in a Kerry managerial bib was their two goals inside the opening four minutes.

“I didn’t expect it,” said the boss of his team’s early goal rush. “I thought it would be a battle to the very end. I think Cork would have kicked on if they had a good start, so we focused on a really good start for us. We got it, and were delighted with it.

“It gave them a kick and a bit of confidence. They deserved it. We knew Cork would get bodies back. Our lads moved the ball well, they didn’t carry it into contact, and opportunities came because of the supporting runs that were there.”

He concluded: “Cork did have [goal] chances, so there are always areas to work on. We’ll again focus in on where we can improve.”