David Clifford: Kerry happy to spread the scoring load around

Father, footballer, icon, schoolteacher. David Clifford ticks many different boxes these days and was something different again for an hour or so on Monday afternoon in a corporate box at Croke Park; interviewee.

Reluctant would be too strong a word to put on it but as good as the Fossa phenom is at opening up and exploiting defences, he is equally talented at giving little away in front of a recording device.

Asked, for example, if travelling to Ennis to play Clare in the Munster final, in the event that the Munster Council pencilled in Cusack Park for the May 7 decider, would annoy him, he simply shrugged. "No, it would be grand."

An attempt to suggest that Kerry might be a little undercooked heading into the new All-Ireland round robin campaign, after playing non-Division 1 sides Tipperary and Clare in Munster, drew a similar response.

"There's been no other Division 1 team in Munster for I don't know how many years," he said. "It's kind of been the same thing every year. I'm not sure if a league ranking really matters when it comes to a Championship game."

An invitation for Clifford to open up about potential fatigue after a busy couple of years of club, college and inter-county activity drew another blank.

"Everyone is well aware I suppose of the issues around having done too much so everyone was very accommodating in timing the sessions and maybe leaving sessions off when we could," he explained, referencing how the Fossa, East Kerry and Kerry management teams all worked together. "It worked out well. I suppose it makes it a lot easier when you're winning."

It wasn't until the conversation turned to Clifford the coach that the 24-year-old seemed on more comfortable territory.

He is teaching PE now, at his old school St Brendan's College in Killarney, and part of the gig is taking the first year football team. A nice perk of being a 13-year-old in Killarney.

"It's funny to see it from their side," said Clifford of the students. "They have about 10 other things going on. It kind of takes you back to when you were doing it yourself, playing soccer or football and whatever else and you just remember how enjoyable it was.

"It's good. I actually probably have a greater understanding now of how difficult coaching is. To actually go out and run a session, you'd actually forget how difficult it is because as much as you're playing and as much as you've experienced so many different coaches yourself, it's different. Unless you have stuff written down and planned, it's very hard to actually do."

Kerry could afford Clifford to be held scoreless from play on Saturday against Tipperary and still win by 20 points. With two men regularly on his shoulder, it was a tough task though space inevitably opened up for others, like Tony Brosnan.

"If teams do decide to double team one or two of our forwards, I suppose we're confident and we put a big emphasis on having scorers all around the field for that reason exactly," said Clifford.

"With Tony, Tony has always had that ability. It's just trying to get a run of games together. He's been unlucky with injuries and things in the past few seasons. He's flying at the moment thank God.

"Tony has a certain ability that not a lot of players have. You could see that in county championship games in Kerry, he always puts up ridiculous scores."

Clifford tightened up again when it was put to him that his name regularly crops up now in debates about the greatest ever footballer.

"That washes well over my head," he said.

Though he did accept that being mobbed by school kids after club games, like what happened throughout Fossa's winter journey to Croke Park, is part of the gig now. He admitted that it can be difficult at times to let down some of those autograph hunters.

"I am very conscious that you are still trying to be the same as you were," he said. "My parents would have always tried to get that across, to try and be as humble as you can, and never try to come across in an arrogant way or anything like that."

On Kerry's chief challenge after a mediocre league, he said it was, and is, to improve their 'shooting efficiency'.

One last smile came when asked about being a father to young son Ogie, and how he fits it all in.

"It's not easy in a time management sense but it's also a great release when you do come home and Ogie is there."