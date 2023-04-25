Ikem Ugwueru: Lee Chin abuse was unacceptable

Munster football finalist Ikem Ugwueru has claimed that instances of racism in the GAA are decreasing though said the recent verbal abuse directed towards Lee Chin was unacceptable.

Ugwueru came on last weekend for Clare in the Banner's Munster semi-final win over Limerick which secured a provincial final clash with Kerry next month.

Speaking at a SuperValu promotion to highlight the role of GAA communities in making Ireland a more diverse, inclusive and welcoming country, Ugwueru painted a positive picture generally within the association.

"I feel like it's getting better," he said. "Obviously what happened to Lee was disappointing, it was upsetting, because no-one playing the game should ever have to go through that.

"Like, you're putting on your county's jersey. You're Irish and you shouldn't really be called anything other than that. Look, what happened to him was very, very bad.

"But the reaction from his team-mates was top class. Them getting behind him and showing that they're there for their friend, their team-mate, because they obviously know him off the pitch, and that's how it should be everywhere.

"And that's why I'm here, with this inclusive and diversity campaign. We're just trying to battle this. And hopefully things will get better but I'm all for this campaign because it sheds light on it."

On Clare's upcoming Munster final and potentially playing that game in Ennis, Ugwueru said it would be 'unreal'.

"If it’s on in the Gaelic Grounds, you would get a good crowd there but obviously the stadium wouldn’t be full," he said.

"If it was on in Cusack Park, you probably would fill out that stadium and the atmosphere would be class. It would just make a good day out of it.

"And obviously home advantage would be class for us, coming up against Kerry, it would be nice to play them down in the Park."