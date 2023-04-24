GAA confirm Sam Maguire start date for four provincial football finalists

The GAA have clarified that all four senior football finalists in Connacht and Munster will start their Sam Maguire Cup groups on the weekend of May 20/21.

In a response to a query from the Irish Examiner, it has been explained Clare, Kerry, Galway and Sligo will all play two weeks after the provincial finals on May 7.

The winners of Connacht and Munster will face third seeds at home (either Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone plus one) in their opening game with the runners-up also at home taking on fourth seeds (either Donegal, Westmeath plus two).

However, the provinces aren’t guaranteed to be paired, i.e. Munster winners with Connacht finalists and vice-versa. The victors can also be drawn in the same group as the runners-up in Leinster and Ulster. Likewise, the Connacht and Munster runners-up could find themselves in the same groups as the champions in the bigger provinces.

However, to ensure all teams have at least 13 days between their provincial final and opening Sam Maguire Cup games, there is a possibility not all group’s first round games will take place on the same weekend.

For example, if Kerry win Munster and Louth finish second in Leinster and they are drawn in the same group, Jack O’Connor’s side will play their first-round game at home against third seeds a week earlier than Mickey Harte’s team at home to fourth seeds. All second and third round games take place over the same weekends.

The Sam Maguire Cup draw is set for Tuesday, May 2 following the completion of all provincial semi-finals this weekend.

Sam Maguire Cup dates.

May 20/21: Connacht and Munster finalists’ 1st round games (Provincial winners at home v 3rd seeds; provincial runners-up at home v 4th seeds).

May 27/28: Leinster and Ulster finalists’ 1st round games. Provincial winners at home v 3rd seeds; provincial runners-up at home v 4th seeds).

June 3/4: All four groups’ 2nd round games (4th seeds at home v provincial winners; 3rd seeds at home v provincial runners-up).

June 17/18: All four groups’ 3rd and final round games (Provincial winners v provincial runners-up at neutral venue; 3rd seeds v 4th seeds at neutral venues).