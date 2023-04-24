Goal-hungry Tipperary get a helping hand from Clare

Tipperary 5-22 Clare 3-23

At the top of every list for what Ennis does best is the Fleadh and Munster hurling fare.

There was no trad music to tap your foot at on Sunday. Even the pre-match selection went for the contemporary over concertinas and polkas.

This staple of Ennis, for once, was not missed.

So frantic and so captivating was the other old reliable that there wasn’t a second spare to give thought to anything else that might be happening in the world outside the four white lines of Cusack Park.

For anyone checking their phone for an update on Man United’s FA Cup semi-final, chances are you missed a Tipp goal. Or at the very least a Jake Morris goal opening. There were that many of them.

For the traditionalists who like to embellish their match programme by recording who registered what, diverting gaze away from the action to put another pen stroke beside Aidan McCarthy’s name risked missing the identity of one of Tipp’s 11 contributors.

Both sides hurled in such a hurry and hurtled into each other with such reckless abandon that immediate pardon was granted for their respective roles in the spring-long phony war.

With Brian Lohan yellow carded for encroaching the field and Liam Cahill feeling the need to exchange verbals with a member of the Banner backroom, the only thing we could all agree on was how damn glad we were to have Munster Championship hurling back in front of us.

This was one of those magnetic Munster contests that came and went in a blur. A film reel spinning at an impossible pace. Trying to keep up with eight goals and 45 points was work in itself.

Mind you, no one was more overworked or overstretched than the Clare rearguard. They didn’t help themselves, it must be added.

Goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy should not have allowed himself be beaten by a Jason Forde sideline cut from all of 50 metres for Tipp’s first goal three minutes in. He was again at fault for their second, pickpocketed in broad daylight by Jake Morris.

Morris had one of those afternoons where there was just no talking him down from his perch. And so Clare resorted to dragging him down out of it. That still resulted in the same green flag end product.

On 23 minutes, a short Foudy restart to John Conlon was turned over. Morris snapped up possession, sprinted clear, and shook the net.

Tipperary’s 14 league goals told Clare in fairly clear detail what they’d be hunting. What the visitors hadn’t bargained for was Clare assisting their stalk.

In Cusack Park’s supposedly tight confines, Liam Cahill’s inside operators were gifted space and gifted goals.

On 29 minutes, Gearoid O’Connor hit the first of his two points to shove Tipp’s lead into double-digit figures. 3-9 to 0-8.

The first half was a tug of war without end. Clare had answered Tipp’s opening 1-3 with six on the spin. But they now needed more than Aidan McCarthy placed balls to bring some rope back in their direction.

The half-forward, playing his first championship game since July 2021, accounted for eight of their 11 first half points.

Step forward Mark Rodgers. The corner-forward engineered and executed two goals in two minutes to cut the interval gap to four (3-12 to 2-11).

Clare’s problem was that such beauty at one end was drowned out by the unsuccessful bailing of water at the other.

A Bryan O’Mara delivery caused consternation in the Clare square early in the second half. Their defensive issues were sticking tighter than Cathal Barrett to Tony Kelly.

Jake Morris brought more consternation with a direct run at goal on 42 minutes. David McInerney would be damned if he was going to allow Morris repeat his first half trick. The half-back conceded the penalty, took a black card for his goal-denying action, and got little thanks for it as Forde dispatched the penalty.

Forde finished with 2-6. None of it from play. Morris was next with 2-4, every one of them got off amid the open environs of a Clare defence that lacked for authority.

Six behind (4-13 to 2-13) and a man down, the hosts didn’t have a third comeback effort in them.

The task grew beyond them on 63 minutes. Sub Sean Ryan, with his first championship touch, delivered green flag number five.

A first championship win since July 2021 in tow, Tipp headed home on the front foot. For Clare, this first round-robin defeat at home in four years is by no means fatal.

But theirs is now the very real prospect of being pointless when Cork visit for their third outing on May 21. Why so? Well because Limerick are next on the schedule this Saturday - in Limerick.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde (2-6, 1-1 sc, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees); J Morris (2-4); S Ryan (1-1); N McGrath (0-3); G O’Connor (0-2); C Bowe, S Kennedy, M Kehoe, B McGrath, J McGrath, A Tynan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: A McCarthy (1-13, 0-7 frees, 0-2 65s); M Rodgers (2-0); R Taylor, I Galvin, S Meehan (0-2 each); D Ryan, J Conlon, T Kelly, R Mounsey (0-1 each).

Tipperary: B Hogan; M Breen, C Barrett, J Ryan; B McGrath, B O’Mara, R Maher; D McCormack, A Tynan; G O’Connor, N McGrath, S Kennedy; J Morris, J McGrath, J Forde.

Subs: C Stakelum for Tynan (45); M Kehoe for J McGrath (58); S Ryan for O’Connor (63); C Bowe for N McGrath (70); E Heffernan for B McGrath (73).

Clare: E Foudy; A Hogan; C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, R Taylor; A McCarthy, P Duggan, S O’Donnell; I Galvin, T Kelly, M Rodgers.

Subs: R Hayes for Hogan (44); S Meehan for Galvin (52); A Shanagher for Rodgers (62); R Mounsey for Taylor (66); J Kirwan for Duggan (70).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).