Aidan O’Rourke laments Donegal's attacking play

Donegal interim manager Aidan O’Rourke said the All-Ireland series is “a long way away” but insists his side must throw everything at it.

Speaking after Sunday’s 2-13 to 1-11 defeat to Down in Páirc Esler – the first time Donegal lost a first game since 2010 - O’Rourke lamented his side’s poor return from 34 shots.

The sides were level at half-time before Down came with one of their scoring bursts to leave Donegal chasing the game.

“A lot of things went well, but not enough of them,” a frustrated O’Rourke said. “We will have to relook at what we are doing and how we can be better.

“There is a lot of room for improvement, the boys will know that better than I do.

“That’s the challenge. There is one competition left in the season now. We are through two of them and we’ll have to throw everything at it.”

O’Rourke didn’t know the extent of Michael Langan’s injury that forced him off after 16 minutes and revealed Jason McGee sustained a hamstring injury in the latter stages when all their substitutions were already made.

The cameo from Oisín Gallen will have helped his comeback from injury and O’Rourke is hopeful all their players – including Peadar Mogan – will be available for the All-Ireland group stages.

“Anybody who is carrying injuries should be in the frame for the All-Ireland series,” he said. “There are one or two more that are frustrated not to be able to contribute. What this does now, it gives us a gap to tidy that all up.”

Donegal have not won a game since beating All-Ireland champions Kerry in their first game of the league and O’Rourke admits the need to improve their attacking game.

“We had good opportunities but we hadn’t enough composure in the final third, we rushed things and kicked into the block, forced shots and didn’t take shots that were on,” he said, refereeing to Sunday as a “frustrating” afternoon.

“The final third was the Achilles for us in the league and I suppose it was today too. They got 1-5 in the second half from our turnovers.

“They got [their] two goals from two runs that weren’t tracked, something we really focused on coming into the game.

“They got away twice all day, [Liam] Kerr’s goal came from the first one and Ryan Johnston got away for the penalty for the second one.”