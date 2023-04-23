Cork SFL: Nemo go top as the Barrs overcome Castlehaven

There’s a familiar look to the top of Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after round five as the top three places are occupied by what are widely regarded to be the top three teams in the county. Nemo Rangers are on top with a 100% record as they slipped ahead of Castlehaven as a result of the west Cork side’s loss to the third wheel of the triumvirate, St Finbarr’s.

That game took place in Neenan Park, Togher on Sunday morning and the two great rivals were deadlocked at 0-5 to 1-2 at the break. Reese McInerney had 0-3 for the Barrs while Jack Cahalane goaled for the Haven. The city side pulled away on the resumption with McInerney kicking another 0-3, corner back Dylan Byrne raised two white flags and Cian O’Sullivan struck for a goal. Robbie Minihane and Jamie Walsh pointed for the Haven but that couldn’t prevent them from suffering their first loss of the season as it ended up 1-11 to 1-4 in favour of the Barrs.

Nemo made it five wins from five as they defeated Cill na Martra by 2-10 to 1-6 in Trabeg. The sides were level with 1-5 apiece at the break, Luke Connolly with the goal for Nemo while Gearóid Ó Goillidhe hit the net for the Gaeltacht men. Nemo stepped on the gas from there as Connolly struck for another goal to go with his five points, Paul Kerrigan kicked 0-3 while Mick Ó Deasúnaigh had 0-3 for Cill na Martra.

Douglas moved into fourth spot after they registered an impressive 3-12 to 2-9 win away to Valley Rovers on Thursday night. The city side trailed by 2-7 to 1-8 at the interval as Darragh O’Shea and Stephen Fay raised green flags for the home side and Alan O’Hare responded from the penalty spot for Douglas. The second period belonged to Douglas though, as further goals from Adam Cantwell and Colm Joyce, who also kicked 0-4, gave them their third victory of the campaign.

Kiskeam travelled to Ovens to face Éire Óg on Sunday morning and they came away with a 1-9 to 0-11 win after an incredibly tight encounter. The home side led by 0-8 to 0-1 after 24 minutes before a goal from Dave Scannell turned the game on its head. They then only trailed by two at the break before points from Sean O’Sullivan (2), Jack Daly, Maurice Casey Thomas Casey and Eoghan Daly propelled them to victory despite the best efforts of Daniel Goulding and Brian Hurley who combined for 0-6 for Éire Óg.

Finally, two goals from Daragh Hayes helped Carbery Rangers to an important 2-7 to 1-8 away win over Ballincollig, Colin Moore with the goal for the home side.

In Division 2 Clonakilty maintained their grip on top spot as a result of their 1-15 to 0-8 win over Aghada. Ross Mannix was Clon’s main man with 1-3, Darragh Gough and Brian White kicked 0-4 each as Jamie O’Hanlon and the great Pearse O’Neill both hit 0-2 for Aghada.

Clon’s neighbours from Newcestown remain in second spot as a result of their 3-6 to 0-11 win over Fermoy. The hero of the hour for the west Cork side was Seán O’Donovan who plundered 3-1.

Carrigaline maintained their impressive form as they defeated O’Donovan Rossa by 0-15 to 0-12 in Skibbereen on Saturday evening. The result means that the Carrigdhoun men are still unbeaten as Brian Coakley continued to impress in kicking 0-5 while Kieran Kavanagh scored 0-3 and Éanna Desmond marked his return from injury with two second half points. Kevin Davis and Rory Byrne were Rossa’s top scorers.

Last year’s Senior A champions, St Michael’s, moved on to four points as they recorded an important 1-18 to 0-11 win away to Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh. Robbie Cotter and Adam Hennessey both kicked 0-3 for the city side and Mark O’Keeffe also had two points from play. Good work from Ben Seartan and Diarmuid Mac Tomáis brought Béal Átha to within four points with ten minutes to go but a goal from O’Keeffe and points from Eoghan Buckley, Cotter and Rory O’Shaughnessy secured the win for the visitors.

Finally, Clyda Rovers travelled to the shadow of Mount Hillary to record a 2-10 to 0-14 win over Kanturk. Eoin Walsh and Cian Walsh had the goals for Clyda as Ian Walsh kicked 0-8 for Kanturk.