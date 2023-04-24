Dublin kick off Leinster campaign with Laois demolition 

Dublin 4-30 Laois 2-9

Tottenham Hotspur probably would have up signed for a 6-1 loss to Newcastle after 20 minutes on Sunday. Keeping England shy of 50 was far from the apocalyptic scenario envisaged for Ireland’s women on Saturday.

And this 27-point defeat for Laois could have been so much worse.

Down by 23 points at half-time, Billy Sheehan’s men had already shipped the four goals and 15 points with them. He admitted later to the fear that another three or four would follow but posting a sweeper and scoring two of their own did at least keep them out of the history books.

Does any of that make this, in Dublin’s first championship game against Laois in Portlaoise in 111 years, more palatable? Does coming in four short of Westmeath’s 31-point trouncing at Dublin’s hands in a 2017 provincial semi-final mean this shouldn’t offend our sporting sensibilities?

Sheehan was straight up when asked if there was anything he could take from a Leinster quarter-final that was worthless for all concerned. No, he said. The inevitable follow-on is to question the worth of a provincial structure – again, right? – that has moved further along the endangered species spectrum from a status of concerned to critical.

The Laois manager put it that New York would have enjoyed their campaign so far, that Clare will embrace the opportunity to compete in a Munster final, and that plenty of other counties will relish the fact that a trophy is, in theory, just 70 or 140 minutes away.

“So you can’t just say that just because Dublin are dominant in Leinster that the provincial system is poor. You have to take on its merits that this Dublin team are a train and they continue to be relentless. Fair play to them.

“Kerry were like that in the 70s and it took time for Cork to break their mould. It was Kilkenny in hurling and now it's Limerick. Things will change but Dublin are so far ahead at the moment it is disappointing.”

Jim Gavin had the habit of rebutting the suggestion that games like these taught him nothing. Dessie Farrell spoke of Laois’ proud traditions as a county but admitted that it had been easier than anticipated and that its value was limited.

Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel, Lee Gannon and Ciaran Kilkenny no doubt felt a surge of endorphins when their efforts hit the net in that first period while all six starting forwards contributed to the scoresheet by the interval.

It was all just padding.

Laois would have lost by a hatful to any of the top teams. Their defensive leakiness cost them promotion from Division Four and it was ruthlessly exposed here. So was their tactic of kicking long, diagonal balls as a first and last option going forward.

The Tailteann Cup is their lot now but Dublin, despite the paucity of the challenge here, look well-placed to jostle for possession of Sam Maguire with the return to Championship action of both Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion.

McCaffrey was featuring in the competition for the first time since 2019, Mannion was bridging a three-year gap of his own, and they got 47 and 58 minutes respectively here after peripheral involvements up to now.

“The lads had a couple of injuries during the league and we definitely would have liked to give them more action up to this point,” said Farrell, “but today was an opportunity to do that and it was great to see the lads come through.”

Next up is a Kildare side that was 14 points adrift of them in last year’s Leinster final but one that beat them in the league earlier that season and lost by just a point in Croke Park in late January. We could all do with that league form transferring here. Dublin included.

Scorers for Dublin: C O’Callaghan (1-7, 0-2 marks, 0-1 free); C Basquel (1-5); C Kilkenny (1-4); B Fenton and D Rock (both 0-3); P Mannion (0-3, 0-1 free); L Gannon (1-0); R McGarry (0-2); S Bugler, B Howard, C Murphy (all 0-1).

Scorers for Laois: E Lowry (2-1); P Kingston (0-3, 0-2 frees); E O'Connor (0-2, 0-1 free); M Timmons, P Kirwan and M Barry (all 0-1).

Dublin: D O’Hanlon; C Murphy, D Byrne, D Newcombe; S Bugler, J McCaffrey, S McMahon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; L Gannon, C Basquel, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, R McGarry.

Subs: B Howard for McCarthy (HT); E Murchan for McCaffrey (47); C Costello for O’Callaghan (55); D Rock for Mannion (58); C Dias for Fenton (63).

Laois: S Osborne; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons, P Kirwan; K Lillis, D Larkin; K Swayne, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; E Lowry, E O’Carroll, M Barry.

Subs: D Kavanagh for Green and S Lacey for Pigott (both HT); C Murphy for Barry (49); J Finn for Swayne (56); A Mohan for O’Flynn (64).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).