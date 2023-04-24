'Living on the edge!' - Comeback kings Louth march on in Leinster

Louth 2-10 Westmeath 1-11

Shortly before the dictaphones were turned on at the post-match press conference in Navan, Mickey Harte smiled and exclaimed to nobody in particular: "Living on the edge!"

The Louth manager probably didn't need to say a whole pile more because it neatly summed up the chaos of a memorable Leinster championship afternoon.

Favourites beforehand, eight points down at half-time, two points up at full-time. Ultimately a first provincial quarter-final victory in 13 years for Louth and a return to Croke Park next Sunday to face Offaly.

As rare as these games are, the Division 2 side will be favourites to win again and to secure a first final spot since 2010.

If they play like they did in the second-half here, when they outscored the Tailteann Cup holders by 2-6 to 0-2 - the goals coming from captain Sam Mulroy and substitute Liam Jackson - then they probably will win again.

But if there's a repeat of their first-half wastefulness and apparent nervousness then defeat will surely be their lot.

Even Harte conceded that Louth were merely playing for pride and to restore some 'honour' after slipping 0-4 to 1-9 behind at half-time.

"Westmeath got their goal before half-time and in many ways it was probably the worst thing to happen to them because without that goal they still would have been in a strong position and probably would have been more reflective on how they needed to play in the second-half and maybe we wouldn't have had this real desire to come out and get some sort of credibility out of the game because, at that stage, at half-time, that was kind of what it was about for us, we were playing for honour as much as anything," said Harte.

"You didn't talk about the outcome or the result. If you played with a real heart and drive, which I knew these players had, then they'd come in with their heads held high and while it still mightn't have been the result we wanted, at least we would have been proud coming in off that field again.

"So they restored the pride in the jersey in that second-half and then they got the bonus of winning."

In Louth's defence, their first-half performance wasn't as bad as the scoreline suggested.

They carved three goal chances, two of which Mulroy, returning from a lengthy hamstring injury, was unable to convert. Goalkeeper James Califf's ability to find white jerseys - Louth were playing in their away strip - was also a feature of the half.

It was just that their creative spark had gone missing with Westmeath finding it relatively easy to contain the Division 2 team's counter-attacking strategy.

A point up after the opening quarter, Westmeath then tagged on five points in a row from John Heslin, Ray Connellan, Senan Baker and Luke Loughlin to open up a 0-8 to 0-2 lead.

Ronan O'Toole snatched a terrific stoppage-time goal after playing a neat one-two with Ronan Wallace and suddenly Westmeath led by 1-9 to 0-4.

Harte said that he was cool and calm at half-time and merely showed his players 'evidence' of how they'd been inefficient in an attacking sense and poor defensively in the opening half.

It did the trick because Louth returned a different team and immediately piled on the pressure.

Mulroy and Grimes sniped points before Donal McKenny fisted one over.

Then Mulroy hit the net from a 48th-minute penalty after Ryan Burns was taken down.

Just three points separated the teams and that was wiped out by Jackson's 55th-minute goal which was cleverly set up by Mulroy.

The sides were still level as late as the 70th minute but stoppage-time scores from Early and Mulroy sealed Louth's win.

Luckily for Westmeath, they have a free pass to the All-Ireland series for winning last year's Tailteann Cup.

"The good was really, really good and we executed a lot of what we wanted to do in the first-half," said Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan. "But then just for whatever reason we couldn't hold onto it. It's that word, composure, that kind of let us down in the second-half. We still had plenty of ball, we still had plenty of opportunities. It's just that we coughed it up a lot cheaper."

Louth scorers: S Mulroy (1-4, 4 frees, 1 pen); L Jackson (1-0); C Grimes, C Early (0-2); N Sharkey, D McKenny (0-1).

Westmeath scorers: R O'Toole (1-1); J Heslin (2 frees), L Loughlin (0-3, 1 45); S Baker (0-2); R Connellan, S Smith (0-1).

Louth: J Califf; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenny; C Murphy, N Sharkey, L Grey; T Durnin, C Early; C McKeever, C Downey, C Grimes; D McConnon, S Mulroy, R Burns.

Subs: L Jackson for McConnon & C Lennon for Murphy (h/t); P Matthews for Burns (51); A Williams for Lynch (61); C McCaul for McKeever (69); O McGuinness for Grimes (73, blood).

Westmeath: J Daly; D Giles, K Maguire, J Smith; D Lynch, R Wallace, J Gonoud; S Duncan, J Lynam; R Connellan, R O'Toole, S Baker; L Loughlin, J Heslin, S Smith.

Subs: C McCormack for Smith (51); J Dolan for Gonoud (61); D Seery for Wallace (64); L Dolan for Duncan (66).

Referee: James Molloy (Galway)