Derek Lyng knows tougher tasks lie ahead after Westmeath stroll

Kilkenny kicked off the defence of their Leinster Senior Hurling championship title with a comprehensive victory over Westmeath at UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday evening.

The game marked TJ Reid's return to the Kilkenny team for the first time since last July's All-Ireland Final defeat to Limerick with the 35-year-old top-scoring with nine points.

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng was in charge of his first championship game and he was pleased with his side's performance while also acknowledging that the game against Galway next weekend will be a stiffer challenge.

"We started the game very well, we were on top everywhere and winning battles all around the pitch," said Lyng.

"As the game went on, we were comfortable. We know we’ve bigger tests ahead. The lads were ready for this, we had a good couple of weeks since the Limerick game and we know that we’ve a much bigger test next week".

Kilkenny were never troubled in a contest that never really sprung to life as they controlled proceedings from the off.

Within five minutes of the start, the hosts had already built up a four-point lead after early scores from John Donnelly, Eoin Cody, Adrian Mullen and championship debutant Timmy Clifford.

Westmeath replied via Joseph Boyle in what was only the Lake County's fourth point from play in a game where they only scored seven in total.

A well taken Darragh Clinton sideline cut and frees from Ciaran Doyle kept Westmeath plugging away but with a whole host of Kilkenny players finding their range, the game was over as a contest with the home side leading 0-17 to 0-4 at the break.

Kilkenny's scoring did dry up a bit in the second half and they also squandered a glorious goal scoring opportunity when TJ Reid had a penalty saved by Westmeath stopper Noel Conaty. But apart from that, it was as you were with the Cats scoring from all areas of the field.

Subs Mossy Keoghan and Niall Brennan both came on and made an impact for the winners to add to the excellence of TJ, Adrian Mullen and John Donnelly but overall it's a game they will quickly move on from.

Playing Kilkenny in Nowlan Park won't define Westmeath's championship season and while their task was always Everest like, being without a couple of key players certainly didn't help their cause.

Kilkenny boss Lyng touched on the absence of Billy Drennan and Paddy Deegan afterwards with both players missing the game through injury.

"They both had really strong league campaigns," he added.

"The only thing is that they’re not long term, which is the only ‘positive’ if you like. But they’ll miss the next two or three rounds, and hopefully they’ll be back then."

One thing that Kilkenny can clearly work on is their goal-scoring after Westmeath succeeded in shutting the Cats out.

"I’m not sure we had too many chances in the second half. In the first half we probably had one or two, but you’d like to have been on the end of a few chances and test their keeper a little bit more.

"We didn’t do that, I think we’ll need to next week and in the next couple of games," concluded Lyng.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-9 (3f, 2 65s), A Mullen 0-6, J Donnelly 0-4, E Cody, M Keoghan 0-2 each, D Blanchfield, P Walsh, D Corcoran, T Clifford, B Ryan, N Brennan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: C Doyle 0-4 (3f), J Boyle, D Clinton, D McNicholas 0-1 each.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Walsh; D Corcoran, P Mullen; T Clifford, A Mullen, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: C Kenny for P Mullen (46), M Keoghan for Ryan (47), C Buckley for P Walsh (56), N Brennan for A Mullen (61), C Delaney for Lawlor (64).

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; D Egerton, C Shaw, J Bermingham; R Greville, T Doyle, A Craig; D Glennon, S McGovern; S Clavin, J Boyle, E Keyes; K Regan, C Doyle, D Clinton.

Subs: C Boyle for McGovern (h-t), C McCormack for Clavin (h-t), D McNicholas for Clinton (48), J Gillen for Keyes (56), G Greville for Egerton (67).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin).