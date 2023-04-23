Down edge struggling Donegal to advance to Ulster semi-final 

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Down 2-13 Donegal 2-11

DOWN booked their place in the last four of the Ulster Championship with victory over Donegal on Sunday in Páirc Esler.

It’s the first time Donegal have lost an opening championship game since their 2010 defeat to a Down team including current boss Conor Laverty and current selector Marty Clarke.

Pre-match, there was a minute silence in memory of former GAA President Mick Loftus.

Down had three missed chances before Donegal opened the scoring with a third-minute Jason McGee goal. It was a long ball from Michael Langan that eluded Anthony Doherty and Niall McParland, leaving McGee in the clear and he tucked the ball under goalkeeper Niall Kane.

It took nine minutes for the home team to register a score, a Pat Havern free after a run from Ryan Johnston put them on the front foot.

Daire Ó Baoill added a Donegal point before Down hit back with a Ryan Johnston score on the turn, after collecting a Ceilum Doherty pass, making the score 1-1 to 0-2 after 11 minutes.

Caolan Ward put a goal between the teams before the score of the half.

Kane’s kick-out found Ryan McEvoy on the wing; Daniel Guinness kicked down the wing to the run of Eugene Branagan. After the Kilcoo debutant was bottled up, Liam Kerr chip-lifted the ball and sped away from Caolan McColgan to blast to the net at Patton’s near post.

Havern had Down ahead for the first time in the 22nd minute before Ó Baoill floated over a beauty from outside the Down cover.

Niall Kane came to the Down rescue with a save to deny McGonagle on the breakaway.

Ryan Johnston slotted over a mark before a Patton ‘45’ saw the sides level at the break, 1-4 each.

There were two goal chances at the start of the second half. Daniel Guinness was denied by a combination of Caolan Ward and Eoghan Bán Gallagher before Danny Magill made a huge block on Caolan McColgan.

Down now face Armagh in next Sunday’s semi-final with a place in May’s decider up for grabs.

Donegal went ahead before Down’s had their match-winning spell. Johnston fired over from a mark with Eugene Branagan kicking over from the wing for a 1-7 to 1-5 lead.

Then came another hammer blow with a Pat Havern penalty after a foul on Johnston in the 53rd minute.

Conor O’Donnell and sub Oisin Gallen made a difference for Donegal in the latter stages, but it was Down who were always able to break away.

Donegal had the chances to get back into the game, but a free from Andrew Gilmore put Down back in front and on their way to victory.

They had Pearse Laverty and Niall Kane to thank for two late catches on the line to book a semi-final spot with Armagh.

Scorers for Down: Pat Havern 1-3f (1 pen, 3f), Ryan Johnston 0-3 (2m), Liam Kerr 1-0, Daniel Guinness 0-2, Andrew Gilmore 0-2, (1f), Eugene Branagan 0-1, Conor Poland 0-1 and Danny Magill 0-1

Scorers for Donegal: Jason McGee 1-1, Daire Ó Baoill 0-3, Conor O’Donnell 0-2, Ciaran Thompson (2f), Oisin Gallen 0-1, Shaun Patton 0-1 45 and Caolan Ward 0-1

Down: Niall Kane, Pierce Laverty, Anthony Doherty, Shane Annett, Danny Magill, Niall McParland, Micéal Rooney, Daniel Guinness, Ryan McEvoy, Ceilum Doherty, Ryan Johnston, Liam Kerr, Donagh McAleenan, Pat Havern, Eugene Branagan

Subs: Conor Francis for S Annett (50), Andrew Gilmore for E Branagan (54), Shealan Johnston for R Johnston (INJ 61), Conor Poland for S McParland (66), Gerard Collins for D McAleenan (71)

Donegal: Shaun Patton, Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Caolan Ward, Caolan McColgan, Stephen McMenamin, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Caolan McGonagle, Jason McGee, Daire Ó Baoill, Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson, Hugh McFadden, Jamie Brennan, Conor O'Donnell

Subs: Luke McGlynn for M Langan (INJ 16), Oisin Gallen for H McFadden (46), Kieran Tobin for C Ward (50), Rory O’Donnell for S McMenamin (66), Kane Barrett for L McGlynn (71)

Attendance: 9, 139

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)