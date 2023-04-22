TJ Reid returns with nine points in Kilkenny stroll

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny 0-29 Westmeath 0-7

A dominant Kilkenny side were much too strong for Westmeath in the opening round of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at UPMC Nowlan Park.

With TJ Reid back in Kilkenny colours for the first time in 2023, the 35-year-old top-scored with nine points as the defending provincial champions eased to a 22-point success.

Kilkenny were never troubled in a contest that never really sprung to life as they controlled proceedings from the off.

Within five minutes of the start, the hosts had already built up a four-point lead after early scores from John Donnelly, Eoin Cody, Adrian Mullen and championship debutant Timmy Clifford.

Westmeath replied via Joseph Boyle in what was only the Lake County's fourth point from play in a game where they only scored seven in total.

A well taken Darragh Clinton sideline cut and frees from Ciaran Doyle kept Westmeath plugging away but with a whole host of Kilkenny players finding their range, the game was over as a contest with the home side leading 0-17 to 0-4 at the break.

Kilkenny's scoring did dry up a bit in the second half and they also squandered a glorious goal scoring opportunity when TJ Reid had a penalty saved by Westmeath stopper Noel Conaty but apart from that, it was as you were with the Cats scoring from all areas of the field.

Subs Mossy Keoghan and Niall Brennan both came on and made an impact for the winners to add to the excellence of TJ, Adrian Mullen and John Donnelly but overall it's a game they will quickly move on from.

Playing Kilkenny in Nowlan Park won't define Westmeath's championship season and while their task was always Everest like, being without a couple of key players certainly didn't help their cause.

Kilkenny scorers: TJ Reid (0-9, 3f and 2 65), Adrian Mullen (0-6), John Donnelly (0-4), Eoin Cody, Martin Keoghan (0-2 each), David Blanchfield, Padraig Walsh, Darragh Corcoran, Timmy Clifford, Billy Ryan, Niall Brennan (0-1 each)

Westmeath scorers: Ciaran Doyle (0-4, 3f), Joseph Boyle, Darragh Clinton, Derek McNicholas (0-1 each)

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Padraig Walsh; Darragh Corcoran, Paddy Mullen; Timmy Clifford, Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly; Billy Ryan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody.

Subs: Cian Kenny for P.Mullen (46), Martin Keoghan for Ryan (47), Cillian Buckley for P.Walsh (56), Niall Brennan for A.Mullen (61), Conor Delaney for Lawlor (64).

WESTMEATH: Noel Conaty; Darragh Egerton, Conor Shaw, Johnny Bermingham; Robbie Greville, Tommy Doyle, Aaron Craig; Davy Glennon, Shane McGovern; Shane Clavin, Joseph Boyle, Eoin Keyes; Kevin Regan, Ciaran Doyle, Darragh Clinton.

Subs: Cormac Boyle for McGovern (h-t), Charlie McCormack for Clavin (h-t), Derek McNicholas for Clinton (48), Jack Gillen for Keyes (56), Gary Greville for Egerton (67).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)