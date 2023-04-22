Former GAA president and Mayo All-Ireland winner Mick Loftus has died

Former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus has died at the age of 93.

A member of Mayo’s last All-Ireland senior winning panel in 1951 during a four-year senior career, Crossmolina man Loftus also enjoyed a strong refereeing career, taking charge of two senior football finals in the 1960s, before entering GAA administration.

After chairing the Connacht Council, Loftus became GAA president in 1985 serving up to ‘87.

Running a medical practice in north Mayo as well as being a coroner in the region, Loftus was outspoken on alcohol abuse and critical of the GAA’s commercial relationship with alcohol companies before it ended in the last decade. He was also a strong advocate of masters (over 40s) GAA competitions.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner two years ago, Loftus spoke of his concerns about the move away from the September All-Ireland senior finals.

Former GAA President, Dr Mick Loftus being conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree by NUI Galway. Dr Loftus is pictured with (left) Eamon OÕShea, Professor of Economics at NUI Galway and Manager of the Tipperary Senior Hurling team and (right) Dr Jim Browne, NUI Galway President. Photograph by Aengus McMahon

“I’m 91 years now. It’s a long time to be around. The September dates, for someone like me, are so well established. Meeting people down through the years, they’d all be looking forward to getting to Croke Park in September.

“Maybe the change will help nationally, it’s a good month for clubs to play games, but it will take a lot to supersede the September dates for the All-Ireland finals.”

Loftus was the last surviving member of the ‘51 squad.