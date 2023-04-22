Sligo snuff out New York fairytale to book Connacht final place

Connacht SFC semi-final: Sligo 2-16, New York 0-6

PATRICK O’Connor’s brace of goals set up Sligo for a 16-point defeat of New York, 2-16 to 0-6, in an effective display from Tony McEntee’s side against underdogs New York in an eventually one-sided Connacht GAA Football Senior Football Championship semi-final.

This was the fixture where neutrals were wondering if New York could continue their fairytale season – having already overcome Leitrim on penalties at Gaelic Park, a win at Markievicz Park would have earned New York a first-ever Connacht final appearance.

Sligo, looking for their first Connacht senior decider since 2015, had been showing impressive form of late – a winning run of eight games, promotion and a Division Four title.

In front of an attendance of 5,677, with the rain pouring throughout, New York’s chances of causing a shock took a major dent when Sligo goaled in the fifth minute through Patrick O’Connor’s fine finish from a move involving Brian Cox and Pat Spillane.

This goal gave Sligo an important foothold as New York’s blanket defence forced Tony McEntee’s men to work hard for their scores.

Niall Murphy’s 20th minute point was the pick of Sligo’s first-half points – this score put them 1-3 to 0-1 in front – while Patrick O’Connor, Cian Lally and Paul McNamara scored similarly stylish points as Sligo began to turn the screw.

New York responded with a big point from Gavin O’Brien but they were unable to hurt Sligo to any degree and the seven-point interval gap, 1-7 to 0-3, reflected Sligo’s first-half control.

Patrick O’Connor’s 54th minute goal put Sligo on course for a comfortable win. He netted from a rebound after Niall Murphy’s shot for goal was kept out by New York goalkeeper Michael Cunningham.

Further excellent points from Pat Spillane and Niall Murphy kept Sligo ticking over but the second-half understandably lacked any sort of tension given the gap between the sides.

A red card for New York substitute Niall Madine reduced New York to 14 players for the last 10 minutes.

Sligo added further points through Paul Kilcoyne, Niall Murphy and Luke Towey to complete a first successful semi-final since the 2015 campaign.

New York, meanwhile, head to the Tailteann Cup.

Scorers for Sligo: Patrick O’Connor (2-1); Niall Murphy (0-5, 2f); Sean Carrabine (0-3, 2f): Pat Spillane (0-2); Cian Lally (0-2); Paul McNamara (0-1); Luke Towey (0-1); Paul Kilcoyne (0-1)

Scorers for New York: Gavin O’Brien (0-2); Adrian Varley (0-2, 1 ‘mark’); Bill Maher (0-1); Connell Ahearne (0-1, 1 ‘mark’)

SLIGO: D Lyons, N Mullen, E McGuinness, E Lyons, B Cox, P McNamara, L Towey, C Lally, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley, S Carrabine, F Cawley, P Spillane, P O’Connor, N Murphy

Subs used: M Gordon for K Cawley, 47; A Reilly for P O’Connor, 49; M Walsh for P Spillane, 53; J Lavin for E McGuinness, 60 (temporary sub); G O’Kelly-Lynch for F Cawley, 63; J Keaney for C Lally, 67

NEW YORK: M Cunningham, J Boyle, A Campbell, E Kerin, B Maher, R Wharton, S Brosnan, J Glynn, G O’Brien, M Ellis, A Varley, S Carthy, M Brosnan, P Fox, D O’Sullivan

Subs used: C Ahearne for M Brosnan, 31; K Butler for D O’Sullivan, 44; M Queenan for P Fox, 48; N Madine for S Carthy, 54; J Reilly for A Varley, 63; C Keane for R Wharton 67 (temporary sub)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)