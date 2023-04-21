Championship talking points: Round robin can twist and change at every turn

Is winning that first game as imperative as everyone thinks?

The last time Tipperary came to Ennis, back in 2019, one of their perceived biggest challenges beforehand was tackling Clare’s citadel of Cusack Park. Clare had only lost two of their previous 20 league and championship games in Ennis but Tipperary did more than just sack Clare’s fortress that day; they effectively burned it to the ground.

It was Clare’s first Munster championship defeat in Ennis since 1990 but the final margin of defeat, 13 points, had a fatalistic look about it. The greatest amount of damage was done in Limerick seven days later when Clare lost by 18 points. Yet the bleed which began against Tipp ultimately sundered Clare’s season as they exited the championship on the last day on scoring difference.

Clare were bossed, bullied and blown back by Tipperary’s intensity, which was all the more disappointing again considering how well Clare had started the campaign, having beaten Waterford in Walsh Park in their opening match. Clare had a three-week break after that match and, while it may have been viewed positively at the time as a key training block ahead of the Tipp game, Clare’s season fell apart in just seven days in the middle of the championship.

At the outset of any championship though, the narrative is always heavily focussed on the first game, and it’s importance in generating confidence, momentum and a winning habit in such a condensed timeframe.

“If you are not at the races in your first game,” said Liam Cahill during the week, “and we have a really tough assignment in Ennis, and if we don’t get something out of Ennis that will have a big bearing on what happens later on.”

That first game is seen as a critical tone-setter for the rest of the year. Yet how important is it either? Nowhere near as damaging as the theory would lead us to believe.

In the history of the round robin, the teams which have lost that first game have only been eliminated 53% of the time. So having an almost 50-50 split shows that losing that first outing is not as potentially fatal as it may appear at the time.

Those numbers are also skewed from the first season in 2018 when four of the five teams that lost their first game – Dublin, Offaly, Tipperary and Waterford – were the four teams which failed to qualify.

It wasn’t all black and white either. Tipp and Waterford had to play four games in 21 days. Waterford’s championship was crippled by a raft of injuries after their opening game against Clare, and a ridiculous umpiring/refereeing decision (the infamous ghost goal) that denied them a win against Tipperary in Round 2.

Tipp were still in the hunt for qualification on the last day until ill-luck (a Jake Morris shot that came off the post and ended with a Clare goal at the other end), along with a late Clare surge, knocked them out.

Dublin should have beaten Kilkenny in Parnell Park on the opening day in 2018 but their season was over just seven days later when losing to a late Wexford charge in Wexford Park.

During that first season, nobody really knew what to expect. Teams never had to play four weeks in succession again, but it was also clear that teams became far more adaptable as they got more used to the format. In 2019, Cork, Limerick and Dublin lost their first game and they still all qualified.

The round robin never follows a linear narrative. Leinster was a six-team group last year as opposed to a five team group in 2018 and 2019, but six points wasn’t enough for Dublin last year even though four points was sufficient for Wexford in 2018.

Liam Cahill’s Waterford were impressive winners against Tipperary in round 1 last year, but qualification was out of their hands after losing to Cork in round 3. That result turned all trends on its head as Cork went on to become the first team to qualify from the round robin after losing their first two games.

Some of the build-up in Clare in recent weeks has been framed around the potential doomsday collateral cost of losing to Tipperary now, especially with Clare having to go to Limerick to take on the All-Ireland champions next Saturday.

That first win against Tipperary in Thurles last April set Clare on their way to topping the group, while it also set the tone for Tipp’s disappointing season. Winning that first game is crucial. But it’s not as important either as how it is often portrayed.

The round robin route can twist, bend and change direction at every turn.

Roscommon continue to challenge the perceived natural order in Connacht

When Roscommon hammered Galway in the 2017 Connacht final in Pearse Stadium, it still didn’t really alter their perceived place in the queue of the natural order in the province behind Mayo and Galway. Mayo whipped them in the All-Ireland quarter-final replay and then Galway beat them in the 2018 Connacht final.

They entered the 2019 Connacht championship as patronised contenders but Roscommon had seen something in themselves that others couldn’t; they beat Mayo in Castlebar for the first time since 1986, before sacking Galway in the final in Pearse Stadium.

Roscommon’s refusal to ever accept their status as the third county in Connacht has become deeply encrypted into the DNA of their players. Punching above their weight is the only way they know how to fight but that mentality has also empowered them. And by this stage, Roscommon have turned it into a blunt instrument.

For most teams there is a consistent tension between self-image and outside perception, but history and precedent has still seen Roscommon’s status perpetually contested.

“The only way to change that public viewpoint is to continue to beat Mayo and Galway,” said former Roscommon player Seánie McDermott a few years back.

“There’s no reason why we can’t keep doing so.”

Roscommon weren’t able to beat Galway or Mayo in the last three championships but they scalped Mayo last time out and they have Galway in their sights again now. The challenge now is to keep powering on, to try and get out in front again.

That has never been straightforward. Even if Roscommon have always seen themselves as Mayo and Galway’s equals, there were still often internal terms and conditions to that investment, which invariably centred around Roscommon’s psychological staying power within games. Once the squeeze came on in the past, small cracks could expand into canyons of self-doubt.

Davy Burke has worked hard on making this team more resilient, both mentally and physically, but also more tactically fluid and adaptable. They have blown up in big games in the past but Roscommon showed against Mayo two weeks ago how they have developed new ways to dictate the terms and conditions.

This Roscommon squad’s capacity to grind, survive and prosper has become indivisible from their personality as a group. To them, the odds have never mattered, particularly in Connacht’s perceived natural order. And Sunday against Galway provides Roscommon with another opportunity to grab the province by the throat.

Again.

Can Antrim shake up Leinster?

When Anthony Nash was asked to preview the Antrim-Dublin game on ‘Off the Ball’ on Thursday evening, he was firm in his assessment that this may not be as cut and dried as most people think it will be. “This is not set in stone in any way,” said Nash. “This is actually a huge banana skin for Dublin.”

That term has invariably been used when teams have had to go to Belfast in the past. Cork had to listen to that chatter before last year’s preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final in Corrigan Park.

Dublin have also been in this position before with Antrim, albeit not in Belfast. Before the sides met in the 2021 Leinster quarter-final in Navan, there were murmurings of a potential upset. Antrim had finished ahead of Dublin in the league, having beaten Clare and Laois and drawn with Wexford, but Dublin knocked whatever optimism Antrim had straight out of them, hammering them by 18 points.

Yet Dublin were still a legitimate force back then, which they proved by subsequently beating Galway to reach that 2021 Leinster final. Where are Dublin now? They have an excellent manager in Micheál Donoghue but they have lost a lot of experience, which could be critical in this kind of a setting.

Can Antrim take advantage of it? If they are, they’ll have to do something they’ve never done before in Leinster – beat a top four side. Four of Antrim’s six wins in Leinster came in 2014 when they topped a round robin group with Carlow, Laois, London and Westmeath, before Wexford hammered them in a quarter-final.

Most of the focus around Antrim and Westmeath now is aimed towards their last game in the middle of May when both will meet in Mullingar in what has already been effectively framed as a relegation play-off. Yet the whole tone and tempo of the Leinster championship – and not just Antrim’s campaign – could be radically altered if Antrim beat Dublin now in Corrigan Park.

The big question now is how far does Antrim’s ambition extend? Are they just focussed on staying in the Leinster championship? Or are they really serious about making a push to get into the top four in Leinster and, possibly even the top three?