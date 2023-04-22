Pádraic Joyce and Galway determined to 'block out the noise'

The day after they lost the All-Ireland final, Galway’s Pádraic Joyce stood on a stage in Tuam Stadium and addressed the significant crowd who turned out to welcome them home. A message was to be delivered loud and clear. He wanted to say sorry.

“We were driving from Ballinasloe through Mountbellew Moylough and we were kind of wondering, did we win or did we lose? There was that many people around the place,” he said, his voice still hoarse from the excursions in Croke Park.

“From the bottom of my heart, from the bottom of the players’ hearts, I just want to thank everyone who has showed up to support the team. I have to apologise that we do not have Sam Maguire here with us.”

Suggested was an underlying plea: stick with us. This will not be a rise and fall. Galway football is familiar with that road. They travelled up and down it ever since the 2001 victory. Secure a Connacht title in 2008 and follow it up with just two final appearances in the next eight years, losing both. In 2018 they reached an All-Ireland semi-final and the subsequent year were beaten by Roscommon in the Connacht championship and bowed out of the qualifiers with a Mayo loss.

As Joyce and his backroom ticket charted a course for 2023, they knew the potholes to avoid. No negativity could be allowed to seep in. They celebrated the year with a Barcelona team holiday and various social events. Strength and Conditioning coach Cian McGinn, who works across the various grades, continued to work closely with long term absentees like former underage prospects James McLaughlin and Cian Hernon.

Issues ranged from mild inconveniences to genuine concerns. Nine players who would end up listed on the 2023 championship panel were tied up with Moycullen’s drive to an All-Ireland club semi-final. Damien Comer was on a career break and always likely to take in some travel. All Star Liam Silke had flagged well in advance he was headed to New Zealand, his clubmate Kieran Molloy then tore his cruciate.

Shane Walsh’s club transfer saga provided another speedbump full of bile and irrational noise. Suddenly not only did the squad require strengthening so they could trek back towards the pinnacle once again, some needed a shield against all the spears that were thrown. In selector John Divilly, Walsh had the perfect advisor to navigate that storm. The All-Ireland medallist hails from the same club and also completed a transfer, joining Leixlip in 2002.

Divilly is UCD’S Sigerson manager and Walsh tried to play in the colleges competition while studying at Hibernia College but was unsuccessful. The controversy kept rumbling on both sides, in the winter Walsh took issue with his childhood club for not acknowledging in any form his All-Star award. By the time the club final dispute emerged he had already been put through the wringer. It was accepted by all he needed some form of a break with only the duration to be further discussed. He spent several weeks in Australia before returning in the latter stages of the league.

Meanwhile, in the absence of familiar faces due to club commitments, injuries and departures, Joyce set about building the base. The formation of a development squad has proved successful while a raft of new faces were called into the senior fold. On top of the young stars, Joyce resurrected the careers of Bernard Power and John Maher. Both are named to start on Sunday.

Since 2020 across the FBD League, National League and championship, the Galway boss has logged 42 games and counting. In that time, he has used 73 different players. Investment in the likes of Hernon paid dividend when he marked his comeback with several strong showings.

Meanwhile the key with messaging was controlling it from the top down and across the board. Official social media accounts are tightly controlled with comments occasionally turned off. There have been active attempts to foster a relationship with fans and clubs. During the club season every game was streamed, a new development that was warmly received.

Even now extended panel players are released back to their clubs and during a media event this week Joyce made a point of committing to continue this policy. It was noticed that clubs took particular pride in the seeing their own listed in the announcement of development squads and this year Galway elected to release their championship panel in both codes.

Sustain the support, block the noise. After the league defeat last month, much was made of the fact Shane Walsh took some placed balls off the ground with his left foot. As far as he is concerned it's babble from pundits who don’t understand how he plays ball. There is a litany of examples of accurate left-footed scores in similar scenarios.

“I practice the way I practice,” he explained with a shrug. “Outside noise is outside noise at the end of the day and I practice the way I practice and go with whatever way I feel on the day. Unfortunately for me there was a bit of rustiness and a lack of practice that probably let me down, but I won’t be letting that happen again.”

Joyce returns to this theme when asked about their reflections on that game.

“You just see the effort the lads put into it and it’s disappointing when don’t get out of it what they should get out of it. Again, that’s for us to sort out and make sure our performance levels don’t dip even in training all week long that we block out the outside noise because you do find lately there’s a lot of people out there telling you who to pick and how to pick and where to pick them.

“We just have to keep our heads down, everyone’s going to have an opinion and I’ll never stop anyone with an opinion, that’s just the way it is. I might not agree with it half the time but at the end of the day they're entitled to it and they can give it. At end of the day, we have to focus on ourselves and do what’s best for Galway football.”

The team ethic and squad spirit has been a constant focus. They got good value from trips to Carlton House last year, a popular spot for Galway teams pre-pandemic. Joyce is reluctant to dictate any terms to his players because they don’t need them. They know already how to control the mood.

“I don’t shelter them from anything. We have our stuff and conferences out chatting away, I don’t stop any fella from doing what they should be doing. The lads do loads of promotion stuff. I can’t dictate where they go. I only have them 10-12 hours a week between Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday mornings. So where the lads go themselves, I can’t control that.

“I know the lads themselves at this stage do avoid certain people and certain places because if you listen to a lot of noise outside some of it is going to stick.”

On this particular route Joyce is keenly aware of the direction they need to go and the lines that shouldn’t be crossed. It is all mapped out.

“Everyone will get criticised and there’s no issue with that. When they start getting personal with people that’s when the trouble starts. You have to remember any inter-county player they're not in it to make a fortune of money. They're in it to play for their club, their family and their county and it is disappointing when people get personal attacks.

“When it gets personal that’s when the nasty part comes out of it. You don’t like any player going home and having to listen to that being read out to them. The people that’s writing that don’t understand the effort that everyone does. Nowadays it’s gone so professional you’re watching everything 24/7. Unfortunately, we can’t control it, but we can control how we react to it.”