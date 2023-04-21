Limerick boosted by return of three key players ahead of Munster SHC opener

Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes and William O'Donoghue have returned to the Limerick team to face Waterford in Sunday's Munster SHC Round 1 game in Thurles.

Hannon and Hayes missed the Division 1 final win over Kilkenny earlier this month due to injury, while O'Donoghue served his one-match suspension in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.