Limerick boosted by return of three key players ahead of Munster SHC opener

Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes and William O'Donoghue have returned to the Limerick team to face Waterford in Sunday's Munster SHC Round 1 game in Thurles.
Hannon and Hayes missed the Division 1 final win over Kilkenny earlier this month due to injury, while O'Donoghue served his one-match suspension in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Eleven of the team that beat The Cats are included with Mike Casey and Colin Coughlan dropping to the bench along with Cathal O'Neill and Barry Murphy.
Thirteen of the team that began last year's All-Ireland final victory are due to start against the Déise in FBD Semple Stadium. Cian Lynch and Peter Casey come in for Mike Casey and Graeme Mulcahy, who is also named among the substitutes.
N. Quaid; S. Finn, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O'Donovan, W. O'Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.
J. Power, C. Boylan, M. Casey, R. Connolly, C. Coughlan, R. English, G. Mulcahy, B. Murphy, D. Ó Dalaigh, C. O'Neill, D. Reidy.
S. Brennan; M. Grogan, E. O'Donnell (c), P. Smyth; P. Doyle, C. Burke, D. Gray; C. Donohoe, C. O'Leary; D. Sutcliffe, D. Burke, C. Boland; A. Considine, C. O'Sullivan, P. Crummey.
E. Gibbons, J. Bellew, E. Moran, J. Madden, R. Smith, D. Power, C. Costello, R. Hayes, F. Whitely, J. Flanagan, S. Currie.
M. Jackson, E. Murtagh, P. McLoughlin, M. Stone; K. Furlong, P. O'Keane, Z. Cullen; D. Healy, P. O'Toole (c); C. McDonald, J.P. Hurley, A. Murphy; M. Kenny, K. Quinn, E. Darcy.
P. Byrne, T. Moran, J. Prendergast, D. Fitzgerald, J. Kirwan, F. O'Shea, J. McCall, G. Murphy, S. O'Callaghan, J. Keogh, C. O'Sullivan, T. Maher, C. Maguire, A. Daly-Danne, E. Darcy.