Liam Cahill: Street fighter turned Mr Tipperary

Liam Cahill departed a Clonmel nightclub to get five stitches and a lashing. Tipperary were training on the Tuesday after that weekend. He knew chillingly there would be trouble.

In the Thurles’ tunnel before the session, Len Gaynor stood waiting for him. This was a time when player-manager relations were closer to warden-inmate than teacher-student. In Gaynor’s autobiography, Chiselled From Ash, Cahill recalled the walk of dread towards his judge jury and executioner.

“Are you in bother?’ he asked me. I said, ‘No.’ “‘What happened you?’ I said I was talking when I should have been listening or something like that.” What proceeded was a proper civilised chat, much to the surprise of the 1996 All Star and his team-mates. As Cahill jogged away Gaynor issued a closing summary: “That lad (Cahill) is a lunatic, but I like him. I like streetfighters.” He smiles and leans back against a wall when reminded of that scrap and story.

“Look, yeah,” he says jovially. “That was many, many years ago in my youthful days and in my early days involved in an intercounty setup. I don’t think it was anything major. I thought it’d be a good one for the book.”

To a great extent three-time All-Ireland winner Gaynor is Mr Tipperary, his vast influence is woven into many of the threads and ties that bind the Premier together. One of the best team-mates Babs Keating ever had. A clubmate and mentor of Eamon O’Shea. The manager who recalled Liam Sheedy and handed him his championship debut. A pivotal coach to Tommy Dunne, Declan Ryan, Colm Bonnar and Brendan Cummins. He was manager when Cahill joined the panel and is now his father-in-law.

Cahill draws from that well. Their dogma still has a place.

“I learned an awful lot from Len as a player and a manager. He was a serious man in a dressing room and a serious man over a team. His success with teams both club and intercounty goes before him. Look, he is obviously a big name in Tipperary and he always liked his players playing on the edge. That is the kind of player he was looking for, just a roundabout way of describing it.

“I picked up an awful lot from good managers at different times. The game has evolved a lot since, but the principle stays. From Fr. Tom Fogarty to Len Gaynor to Nicky English back to Babs Keating during his second term. I was fortunate to play under great managers. All different in ways but the principle in terms of how you play when you are representing Tipperary didn’t change.” That diverse playing career amplified an edge that was always there. That is still there. The streetfighter’s creed is as relevant on the sideline as it was on the field. In 2016, the Tipperary minors started their year with a loss against Waterford. A week later they blew through Clare and never looked back, storming to an All-Ireland title over Limerick.

After that Clare game, Cahill referenced the swathes of criticism post the previous tie. He said his phone was hopping with “mammies and daddies doing a bit of crying” because their child was not in the squad.

“It’s a parent’s nature to feel that their own geese are swans, but the bottom line is that we are in a competitive environment here in Tipp and not all geese are swans,” he told the Nenagh Guardian.

Two years later, the county U21s were wiped in the Munster final and famously once more Cahill could not stomach it. Players were instructed to wear their club gear to training because they were not fit to wear the royal blue and gold.

The school of hard knocks shaped him in every sense. Two days after he collected his All Star as a nineteen-year-old, Cahill had his four front teeth knocked out during a club game.

He knows where he comes from but is not consumed by it. What role does tradition play in being a Tipperary manager? One eyebrow raises at the mere naivety of the question. It will never be everything. It has to be something. His entire management career has been about navigating between those posts.

“I never thought about it, tradition? Traditional counties aren’t winning as much as they used to. Tradition is a thing of the past now! Limerick are the traditionalists now. Everyone has to try and catch them.

“It has a place in some respects. Mikey Bevans or myself or Paudie Maher or whoever is coaching, the last thing we ever want to do is to take away is their (Tipperary’s) instinct. We will always coach that in players. We like to think in Tipperary, while we have to move with the times and mix it up with the different gameplans out there, that we will also when required be able to call on our natural instincts to get us out of trouble. The last thing we want to ever do is take away that strength.”

There are elements that are direct and old school and examples to fit that label. In 2015 Cahill implemented a none-dual policy after they lost the All-Ireland final. Five players also started in the football decider that year. At the time he pointed to how heavy-legged and lethargic the teenagers looked by the end of the season and has since vehemently denied any suggestion he is anti-football.

Indeed, the record bears that out. Colin English choose football over hurling the subsequent year yet when their championship ended early, he was welcomed back to Cahill’s fold with open arms. English was Man of the Match in the 2016 triumph.

“He is a GAA man. 100%,” says Ephie Fitzgerald, Waterford’s senior football boss who dealt with Cahill during his stint with the hurlers. “To say he is anti-football is completely wrong. In Waterford he was very helpful. There was never a situation where a player was put under pressure to not play football. That is all you can ask for. He would actually enquire regularly how are we getting on. Himself and Mikey Bevans put their heart and soul into it.” Cahill’s relationship with Fitzgibbon Cup management also fits with that common sense approach. Players were given full backing to play the college code. Tipperary had two players star for UL during their recent successful campaign.

Tradition, conviction, frankness and the latest advances; it all comes together. Tipperary pay close attention to data analysis too. In the recent league, Noel McGrath led the way with 39 shot involvements. He remains central to their current gameplan. They hit 14 goals, fitting with the trend of Cahill and Bevans’ green flag hungry teams.

“The numbers come into it,” he explains. “The level the game is gone to, the support play and tackling required, players need to know where they are at for those levels. Players run the risk of thinking they are going really well in their play or not going well in another. The numbers and figures support a point if a player feels he is performing and is actually not.

“The players crave that. Intercounty players demand that. They look for the highest level of advice or insight from coaches. They are always looking to improve themselves and you have to be able to provide that if you are going to be the coach of an intercounty team.”

Cahill eulogises about Bevans at any given opportunity. The coach takes the vast majority of field work, but Cahill is known to take sessions around the county whenever asked. He is keen to portray it as a self-serving measure, a means to keep the eye in. The reality is likely the polar opposite. He is striving to raise the bar across the board. Following in the footsteps of those that went before him and spreading the word.

“It is tough in a managerial role when you are not active in drills or coaching, you tend to get rusty. It is nice to take a local session in your club to keep your eye in. Like a player I suppose, you can lose your instincts quickly.”

Reach the top. Stay on top. That is the task for the new Mr Tipperary.