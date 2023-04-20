Clare boss Fahy: 'The best hurlers at their age group shouldn't be penalised' 

Cork 1-24 Clare 0-22

Clare U20 hurling manager Terence Fahy has expressed frustration with the amount of “tinkering” and “messing” that has gone on regarding the eligibility requirements for U20 and senior inter-county players.

Clare suffered their first defeat of the Munster U20 round-robin at home to Cork yesterday evening. It’s a result that progresses Cork to the knockout stages of the provincial championship with a game to spare. It’s a result that leaves Clare’s faith in the hands of others.

The home side lined out without their captain and full-back Adam Hogan. The Feakle youngster is a member of Brian Lohan’s senior panel and so had he featured here, he would have been ineligible for Sunday’s Munster SHC game against Tipperary.

Under the Wexford motion passed at Congress, which allowed a player to play both U20 and senior in the seven-day period from Friday to the following Thursday night, Hogan would have been free to line out in this closely fought contest.

What prevented his involvement was last month’s Central Council vote to change the rule, transforming it into a rolling seven-day window whereby a player could only play for one team in that period.

Clare GAA were unsuccessful in challenging that decision before the DRA on Tuesday night. They failed because their appeal was not lodged within seven days of the Central Council vote.

“There was a motion to Congress this year that changed the rule and then Central Council changed that motion again. There is a lot of tinkering going on, there is a lot of messing,” said Clare boss Fahy.

“Kieran Keating, our chairman, challenged that last night before the DRA, and he had a lot of support from different counties on that.”

Fahy clarified that they wouldn’t have used Hogan yesterday, irrespective of what rule was in place, as senior is his sole focus this week. It is in the weeks ahead, though, that Clare and others could suffer for the Central Council amendment.

“The fundamental thing is the best hurlers at their age group shouldn't be penalised from participating with their peers that they have come up through development squads with. They shouldn't be deprived of that. That feeling is widespread.”

Clare finish their round-robin campaign with four points from four outings. If Limerick beat Tipperary in this week’s other Round 4 game, then the Banner are assured of a top-three spot and a place in the knockout stages.

On the other side of that, if Tipperary beat Limerick it would mean Ben O’Connor’s Cork could not be caught at the head of the table and therefore advance directly to the Munster final.

Cork’s third straight victory was sealed by a 55th minute Ben Cunningham goal. In the 25 second half minutes that came before, no more than a single point had ever separated the sides. Proceedings had stood level on seven occasions during this period.

Cunningham’s green flag was all about a superb fetch by David Cremin in the build up. The goal shoved the visitors 1-20 to 0-19 ahead.

Cunningham added a free in the next play and all of a sudden there was five between them. Patrick Crotty responded for Clare. But they needed a goal.

Diarmuid Healy’s fourth from play and Cremin’s second made sure Cork’s 100% record remained intact.

The story read differently at half-time. Clare in front 0-12 to 0-11. It was a lead carved out from a position of 0-6 to 0-2 in arrears after 10 minutes. In the subsequent 17 minutes, the hosts did more than settle. They outgunned their guests 0-8 to 0-2 to move into a 0-10 to 0-8 advantage.

The Banner might even have had two green flags during this spell of revival. They were the more wasteful side. Theirs is now a waiting game.

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham (1-7, 0-7 frees); D Healy, T Wilk (0-4 each); T O’Connell, W Buckley, D Cremin (0-2 each); S Kingston, C Walsh, R O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: K Smyth (0-6, 0-4 frees); O’Donnell (0-3); J O’Neill, P Crotty, D Kennedy, N O’Farrell (0-2 each); J Collins, S Rynne, S Dunford, C Whelan (0-1 free), C Cleary (0-1 each).

Cork: B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), T Wilk (Cobh); M Mullins (Whitechurch), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); D Healy (Lisgoold), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), C Walsh (Kanturk); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), D Cremin (Midleton), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: M Howell (Douglas) for Daly (28, inj); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for R O’Sullivan (43); C Tobin (Bride Rovers) for Dwyer (51); B Keating (Ballincollig) for Walsh (56); C Doolin (St Finbarr’s) for O’Connell (60).

Clare: A Shanahan (Tulla); I McNamara (Killanena), J Conneally (Clooney-Quin), J Collins (Éire Óg Ennis); O Clune (Feakle), D Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna), O Cahill (Éire Óg Ennis); S Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), O O’Donnell (Crusheen); J O’Neill (Clooney-Quin), P Crotty (Scariff), K Smyth (Killanena); G Sheedy (Ogonnolloe), S Dunford (Tubber), D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge).

Subs: N O’Farrell (Broadford) for Smyth (43); C Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for Kennedy (46); K O’Connor (Corofin) for Sheedy, K Hartigan (Scariff) for O’Donnell (both 57); C Whelan (Whitegate) for Rynne (60).

Referee: C Doyle (Tipperary).