Dublin captain James McCarthy 'excited' to start championship campaign

Having watched some thrilling action from afar in the past two weekends, Dublin captain James McCarthy is excited to kick-start his own championship adventure for 2023.

After securing promotion back to the top-tier of the National Football League at the beginning of this month, Dublin will take on Laois at the quarter-final stage of the Leinster SFC at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Sunday (throw-in 3.30pm).

While there was a sense that the new structure to the Sam Maguire Cup was going to have a negative impact on the provincial championships, the victories achieved by the likes of New York, Roscommon, Clare and Monaghan to date have certainly caught the eye and McCarthy is hoping to create early momentum for what could be a hectic summer of football.

“There has been great games the last two weekends. We’re excited to kick off our championship at the weekend. Happy enough with how the league went for us, but the championship is always a big step up. We’re looking forward to kicking off,” said McCarthy, who was in attendance at a memorial event yesterday in DCU St Clare’s for those who died in the Stardust nightclub fire in Artane on February 14, 1981.

READY: Dublin footballer James McCarthy during the Dublin GAA Championship Launch with AIG at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“There’s always that bit of nervousness before championship and it’s just great to kick off this weekend. There’s a good chance a couple of guys will be making debuts. It’s an exciting time for them.

“It’s a significantly different championship this year compared to other years. It’s hard to know what to expect, but we’ll be ready for it.”

Despite some mixed performances throughout the campaign, Dublin ultimately claimed the NFL Division Two crown with a 4-6 to 0-11 final victory over Derry at Croke Park on April 2.

Rory Gallagher’s side had narrowly beaten them in an earlier league clash in Celtic Park, but a glut of second half goals ensured the Sky Blues gained revenge in their rematch at GAA HQ.

Given Derry are the defending Ulster champions - and began their defence of the Anglo-Celt Cup with a convincing win against Fermanagh last weekend - McCarthy believes their decider meeting has served as ideal preparation coming into the championship.

“It was a very tough game against Derry. We obviously played them up in Celtic Park a few weeks prior to that and we were very disappointed losing the game. It was great preparation going into the championship, so we were happy with it,” McCarthy added.