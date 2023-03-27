Subscriber

Dalo's hurling podcast: no problems for Limerick against Cats in league finale

Brian Hogan joins TJ Ryan, Mark Landers and Anthony Daly to review the weekend hurling. 
Dalo's hurling podcast: no problems for Limerick against Cats in league finale
Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 15:36
Examiner Sport

Brian Hogan joins TJ Ryan, Mark Landers and Anthony Daly to review the weekend hurling as Limerick cruised to league final success over last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists.

In partnership with Allianz Ireland.

More in this section

Late Cosgrove score secures progression for Limerick Late Cosgrove score secures progression for Limerick
Dan O'Leary with John O'Regan 18/4/2023 Dublin take care of Meath challenge to return to Leinster final 
Lacklustre Cork minors fall to first defeat as Clare qualify for business end Lacklustre Cork minors fall to first defeat as Clare qualify for business end
#Podcasts - GAA#Podcasts - Home#Podcast - GAA
<p>UNSUCCESSFUL CHALLENGE: Clare GAA unsuccessful in challenge to amend Wexford motion passed at Congress. Pic:Stephen Marken/Sportsfile</p>

Clare GAA unsuccessful in challenge to amend Wexford motion passed at Congress

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd