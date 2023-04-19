Clare GAA unsuccessful in challenge to amend Wexford motion passed at Congress

Clare GAA have been unsuccessful in challenging the GAA’s decision to amend a Wexford motion passed at Congress which eased the eligibility requirements for U20 and senior inter-county players.

Clare brought their case to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) on Tuesday night that Central Council went beyond interpreting Wexford’s proposal, but the Clare challenge failed on the grounds that their appeal was not lodged within seven days of the Central Council decision, the Irish Examiner understands.