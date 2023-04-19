Tom Parsons: Inter-county expenses ‘deal of a lifetime’ for GAA

Players chief Tom Parsons reckons the GAA will still be getting ‘the deal of a lifetime’ if it has to pick up the tab for inter-county female player expenses.
The GPA CEO revealed his shock that less than 10% of inter-county camogie and ladies football players currently receive travel expense payments from their county board.
It’s one of a number of concerning statistics contained in the GPA’s State of Play Equality Report.
Another is that 13% of players regularly or sometimes miss county training because of the cost of travel.
“Look at what the inter-county game on the men’s side generates,” said Parsons. “When you consolidate it, it’s in excess of €150m a year. Players’ expenses are 4 or 5% of that because it’s an amateur game. You look at other professional sports — 50% of revenue goes on salaries, so we don’t have that cost.
“Even if the travel expenses on the men’s side doubled to eight percent, it’s still the deal of a lifetime if you want to say that, for a federation.”
The GPA report highlights four key areas of ladies inter-county activity that require significant and immediate improvement. Those priorities are the provision of; expenses for costs incurred from 2023 onwards, a standard squad charter similar to that which exists for male inter-county players, female specific supports and adequate playing facilities.