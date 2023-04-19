Joyce: Galway goalkeeper call is an easy decision

Galway senior football manager Pádraic Joyce says the call for his starting goalkeeper this Sunday is not a tough decision.

Furthermore, there is positive injury news ahead of that Connacht championship clash with Roscommon.

Connor Gleeson played during every championship game in 2022 and featured throughout the league but Bernard Power impressed in the final victory over Kerry. That was Power’s first league start since 2021.

“We will sit down tonight and pick the squad,” explains Joyce, speaking at a media event ahead of their trip to Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

“Both of them are going well. We are in a position that Bernie Power and Connor are training really well. James Keane has come back from injury, our third choice. We are down between the two of them, Bernie and Connor. We will make that decision tonight. It is not a tough decision for me, no.

“Any decision we ever make is for the betterment of Galway football. It is not a personal decision. I’ll have the best lads available to Galway on the pitch. Simple as that.”

In the aftermath of their league final loss, Galway travelled to Portugal for five days of training. It was also a welcome window to clear up some recent injuries. Johnny Heaney was taken off early after a collision with Mayo goalkeeper Colm Reape while Cillian McDaid and Patrick Kelly also did not play.

“We’re ok, in good shape,” says Joyce when asked about his injury list.

“They are dropping off, getting less and less by the day. Bar the couple of long terms we are probably ok. That is great. When championship comes around the injuries drop off a little quicker.”

This week Galway made the unusual move of publishing their entire championship squad, something few other Division 1 teams have done. Included on that list was Seán Mulkerrin, who missed all of last season after shattering his kneecap in the Sigerson Cup.

It also featured Corofin flyer Kieran Molloy who suffered an ACL injury during the recent club campaign but is progressing and in contention to play later in the year.

“Sean has made brilliant progress the last two months to eight weeks; he is back training lightly. He is not in full training yet, but he has made a remarkable recovery from the nasty break he had in his kneecap.

“If he keeps progressing the way he is progressing, he should be ok later in the year. Provided we are still involved.

“Kieran is Kieran. Kieran said he would be back long before the nine months and he is actually back doing a bit of straight line running which is a great sign for him.

"All in all, the next three or four weeks will be huge for Kieran to get him back on the pitch and training again. Initially we would have thought he wouldn’t see action this summer. I think it is heading the way that there is a good chance he will see action.”