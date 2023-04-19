Cork and Clare look to secure place in U20 knockouts

The arithmetic couldn’t be more straightforward in Wednesday evening’s lone Munster U20 hurling championship game at Cusack Park, Ennis.

A Clare victory at home to Cork guarantees the Banner a top-three finish in the round-robin series and a place in the knockout stages of the provincial championship.

The same applies to the visitors. Should they take the two points on offer, Ben O’Connor's side will have their ticket to the knockout phase secured with a game to spare.

Defeat for either in Ennis will not be fatal. Not even close. Indeed, if Limerick beat Tipperary in this week’s other Round 4 Munster U20 game, on Friday, then Cork and Clare, irrespective of the result at Cusack Park, will both progress to the knockout stages along with Limerick.

In this first season of a five-team Munster U20 hurling round-robin, the table toppers go straight into the provincial decider on May 15, with second and third meeting in the semi-final a week earlier.

The Cork team for Wednesday’s spin to Ennis (6.15pm start) shows three changes from the side that had nine to spare over Tipperary a fortnight ago. Timmy Wilk, Eoin O’Leary, and Ross O’Sullivan were the first three subs used against Tipp. All three are promoted to the starting team here. Wilk is named at midfield, with O’Leary and O’Sullivan occupying the corner-forward spots. Making way for the trio are Adam O’Sullivan, Brian Keating, and Jack Leahy.

Elsewhere, Galway have named an unchanged team for Wednesday's Connacht U20 football against Sligo (Tuam Stadium, 6.30pm).

CORK (v Clare): B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), M Mullins (Whitechurch); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), T Wilk (Cobh); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), D Healy (Lisgoold); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers), C Walsh (Kanturk), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh).

GALWAY (Connacht U20 v Sligo): J Coen (St James’); L O’Connor (Claregalway), E Donohue (Killererin), C Mac Donnacha (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir); B Coen (Corofin), B Cogger (Corofin), J Folan (St James’); P Egan (Corofin), S O’Neill (St James’); M Thompson (Salthill Knocknacarra), C Ó Curraoin (Micheál Breathnach), F Ó Sé (An Cheathrú Rua); C Power (Salthill Knocknacarra), S Birmingham (Headford), J Slattery (Dunmore MacHales).