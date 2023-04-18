Tomás Ó Sé: 'At underage level, Cork have no fear of Kerry'

Cork will be “relishing” Kerry’s visit to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for next Monday’s Munster U20 football final after seeing the Kingdom need extra-time to scrape past Clare.

That is according to Kerry manager Tomás Ó Sé who insisted that Cork hold no fear of the green and gold jersey at underage level.

Where Bobbie O’Dwyer’s Cork cruised to a 14-point win over Limerick in their Monday semi-final, Ó Sé’s Kerry had to produce a last-ditch block on a Conor Meaney point attempt at the end of second-half injury-time to prevent a shock Clare victory.

Despite going behind at the beginning of extra-time, Keith Evans’ 75th minute goal and three William Shine points took Kerry across the line and into the decider with two to spare, 1-20 to 4-9.

“There is plenty to work on,” said a relieved Ó Sé after his team’s error-strewn championship opener.

“You don't have a lot of time to work on it because you only have a week and you are going down to Cork. I am pretty sure Cork will be relishing it after tonight.

“Cork have their gander up. They are playing very well at the moment. At underage level, Cork have no fear of Kerry, and haven't had for a long time. We'll be under no illusions of what faces us down there. We'll focus on where we can improve and we'll see where we land next Monday.”

TIGHT SEMI: Cian O'Donnoghue Kerry and Sean McMahon Clare in the 2023 EirGrid Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final played at Austin Stack GAA Grounds Tralee Co Kerry .

The five-time All-Ireland winner, who is in his first season managing the county’s U20s, said “soft turnovers” were at the root of the four goals conceded.

“You go back to the sources of them and it is us making simple mistakes up the other side and not capitalising when we should. The whole idea would be to make less mistakes and to squeeze up and slow the opposition on the counter.

“There was a lot of good, positive defending, but then the poor defending, we were really exposed and exposed badly, and we paid the price. Four goals is too many. If you concede four next week, you'll be out of the championship.

Reasons to be cheerful - and there didn’t seem to be many when Clare were threatening to mark Ó Sé’s Kerry managerial debut with an upset of sizable proportions - was the response of the Kingdom players after Clare goals two and three. Each time, the hosts went back up the field and kicked a flood of points to return in front.

“We kept tagging scores on. They showed great character because we had a couple of injuries going into extra-time. To stick it out and push it out, I would have to give our fellas credit. We are in a Munster final. That was the target tonight. We went about it the long way. But we are there.”

It is a Munster final they won’t have Rob Monahan for. The half-forward had four points from play to his name when he was dismissed on a straight red card in second-half injury-time. Ó Sé said they will “look into” the decision.

“I know for a fact he is not a dirty player. Having said that, I don't know exactly what happened on the other side of it, so I wouldn't be able to comment on it. Rob adds a physicality, he adds a pace out in the half-forward line. He is a huge presence. And if we don't have him next week, he will be a huge loss.”