Cork ease past Limerick and into Munster U20 football final

Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final

Cork 2-14 Limerick 0-6

For the 13th consecutive year, Cork will contest the Munster final as their U20 footballers held Limerick scoreless from play with an all-too-powerful performance.

The change of venue to Páirc Uí Chaoimh allowed Cork to showcase some of their best in attack too, with Hugh O’Connor and Niall Kelly getting the goals. Olan Corcoran and Ross Corkery, son of Cork and Nemo Rangers legend Colm, were others to work the scoreboard.

The impact of Kelly and Corkery in running up 1-3 off the bench will add to the competition for places in the short turnaround to next Monday’s final where Cork will bid to join Kerry atop the roll of honour on 29 titles.

Dan Twomey and captain Jacob O’Driscoll led the line in defence as they held the visitors without a score for 41 minutes of play.

Cork senior Tommy Walsh played his role too and proved a constant threat breaking forward from centre-back. His towering kick got the Rebels on the board within 25 seconds.

Richard O’Sullivan, named to start at 12, lined out beside Walsh at right half-back but that didn’t hamper his scoring threat. He kicked two of Cork’s early points, the second an impressive effort on the less favoured side for a right-footer.

He immediately followed that up by forcing a turnover at the other end which led to Cork’s first goal chance of the game.

O’Connor’s gliding run created the gap and Tom Cunningham’s power-packed shot crunched down off the crossbar but on the wrong side of the goalline. Corcoran’s follow-up fisted attempt was gathered by Craig MacInnes. He did return moments later for a point, with Liam O’Connell also getting onto the scoresheet early doors.

Limerick opened up Cork twice either side of that goal chance. Darragh Murray got in along the endline with ease but Thomas O’Mahony got back to make the block. Later, O’Driscoll produced a timely tackle to deny David O’Shaughnessy.

But Limerick, after two tap-over frees from O’Shaughnessy and Diarmuid Ryan, wouldn’t score again for the final 24 minutes of the half as they failed to navigate from packed defence into attack.

They did limit Cork’s shot count as the hosts only added two scores of their own in the final 19 minutes of the half, both from O’Connor.

His point made it 0-6 to 0-2 and he showed killer instinct when goaling in the 26th minute. Walsh beat a man and gave the handpass over the top which the Newmarket attacker gathered, bouncing off his opponent, and then gave the keeper the eyes with a clinical near-side finish.

The half ended with a note of worry, with the final at such close proximity, as midfielder Eoghan Nash walked off after picking up a knock.

Limerick’s attacking output didn’t get better after the break as Cork eased further ahead through Corcoran and a free from O’Connor.

O’Connor created another goal chance with a no-look handpass across the goalmouth punched wide by Seán Brady.

Corkery came off the bench and he immediately impressed with a point to stretch Cork’s scoring streak to 1-7 without reply.

An O’Shaughnessy free ended Limerick’s scoring drought and he would add two more in quick succession. But Cork responded to each one through Corcoran and Corkery, slotting a point each, before combining to set up their second goal.

Corkery’s surging run put Limerick on the back foot, Corcoran played the link man, and substitute Kelly raced in, sending the green flag flying from its rigging with a powerful finish to the bottom corner.

Murray became the third Limerick player to convert a free but they couldn’t get that point from play even as the game lost any remaining rhythm.

Cork, meanwhile, tacked on two more through Seán Dore and Kelly.

The final scoreline ended as a near repeat of last year’s semi-final margin of victory, won by Cork by 2-15 to 0-5. The underage gap between these two holding steady for another year.

Scorers for Cork: H O’Connor (1-2, 0-1 free); N Kelly (1-1); O Corcoran (0-4, 1 free); R O’Sullivan, R Corkery (0-2 each); T Walsh, S Dore, L O’Connell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: D O’Shaughnessy (0-4 frees); D Murray, D Ryan (0-1 free each).

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers, capt), D Murray (Glanmire); R O’Sullivan (Newcestown), T Walsh (Kanturk), T O’Mahony (Castlehaven); E Nash (Douglas), S Dore (Ballincollig); S Brady (Ballygarvan), H O’Connor (Newmarket), L O’Connell (Ballincollig); P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), O Corcoran (St Mary’s), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: E de Búrca (St Michael’s) for Nash (29 inj), R Corkery (Nemo Rangers) for Cunningham (42), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for Murray (42), M Quirke (Ballinora) for Brady (49), N Kelly (Newcestown) for O’Connor (50).

LIMERICK: C MacInnes (St Kieran’s); T Hourigan (Pallasgreen), J McCarthy (Mungret St Paul’s), D Buckley (Fr Casey’s, capt); C O’Sullivan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), F Corcoran (Mungret St Paul’s), E McGrath (Galbally); D Murray (Monaleen), E Righter (Newcastle West); A Neville (Newcastle West), M Molloy (Knockaderry), B Smith (Ballybrown); D O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen), R Quirke (Fr Casey’s), D Ryan (Feenagh-Kilmeedy).

Subs: T Ryan (Dromcollogher-Broadford) for Molloy (29), S Ryan (St Kieran’s) for O’Sullivan (h-t), Z McCarthy (Galtee Gaels) for D Ryan (39), M Nolan (Fr Casey’s) for Righter (39 inj), D Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy) for J McCarthy (41 inj).

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).