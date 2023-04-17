Ó Beaglaoich and O’Brien set for Kerry returns

Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien are in line to make their first appearances for Kerry since last July’s All-Ireland final in Saturday’s Munster semi-final.

The half-back and half-forward from last year’s All-Ireland winning team missed all of the McGrath Cup and Allianz League because of knee and hamstring injuries respectively, but the pair have resumed full training in recent weeks and could well make their first appearance of 2023 this weekend.

Their return means manager Jack O’Connor has all of his 2022 All-Ireland winning team to call upon for the visit of Tipperary, the retired David Moran aside.

“Stephen had trouble with a bothersome knee, and it took a good while for that to settle down. He had to give it time,” O’Connor said on Monday at Austin Stack Park.

“And Brian [Ó Beaglaoich] injured a hamstring out here in a club final against Rathmore. That kept him out for a while, and when he came back then he injured a calf. It’s the usual one of when you’re coming back from one injury, sometimes you push it a bit and you get another injury.

“They were just niggly, troublesome injuries that took longer to come around than they thought they would.”

Ruled out for Saturday’s Munster championship opener are Darragh Roche (thumb), Stefan Okunbor (hamstring), Jack O’Shea (calf), and Dan O’Donoghue (ankle).

Both Okunbor and Roche’s injuries were sustained during the Round 5 league defeat to Tyrone. And while O’Connor did not put a timeframe on when Roche is due back, he said the injury-haunted Okunbor would be “lucky if he sees club action this year”.

Kerry’s shortest route back to the All-Ireland final involves a minimum of seven games. O’Connor declared himself a fan of the new convoluted All-Ireland series.

More noteworthy, though, was his insistence that the new format has not devalued the provincial championships.

“There is a big bonus for winning your provincial championship because as first seeds you get your first round-robin game at home, which is a big deal. You lose that first game in the round-robin and you are on the backfoot immediately. That's incentive enough for me.

“The best way to approach it is to try and win your provincial championship and try and top your group, and that to me is becoming nearly more important than winning a League at this stage. In order of priorities, that is the hierarchy there now.

“If you don't win your All-Ireland series group, you have a preliminary quarter-final the following week, and if you win that then your quarter-final is the week after. So that's three weeks in a row, and that’s going to be taxing.

“If you are in good shape going into this new format and you just want games, I think it is a great format. Waiting around for four and five weeks for a game, as was the case before, it is very hard to keep teams right with that gap. It is just easier to manage the group when you have a game every two weeks.”