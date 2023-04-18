Mark Fitzgerald: Limerick football job was too big to turn down

Whirlwinds shake fair buds, GAA sagas unroot all kinds. Twelve months ago, Billy Lee was one of the longest serving intercounty managers and Mark Fitzgerald was a selector with James Costello’s Kerry minors.

In the following offseason storm, Lee unexpectedly left Limerick and headed south, eventually taking over Austin Stacks. Fitzgerald, who hails from their near rivals Kerins O’Rahillys, was initially linked to the Kerry minor job and eventually joined new Limerick boss Ray Dempsey’s ticket.

Five games later Dempsey departed and the soil shifted again. Limerick were on a losing streak and there was discontent amongst the panel. That disruption was handled by the county board who communicated with Fitzgerald and asked him about the position. When the call came, he couldn’t say no.

“Ultimately, I was coaching the team as well,” he says matter-of-factly. “That is the way it unfolded. I felt it was too big an opportunity to turn down and I had some time invested in terms of coaching. I felt continuity was the best thing for the group.”

They had a week to prepare for a clash with Kildare and a six-point loss there ensured relegation. Since then, there has been some more developments with Liam Keane, a selector with 2022 Munster finalists Newcastle West, coming on board. The only constant is change.

For Fitzgerald, it was a sudden elevation and one he has been preparing for all his life. He previously managed his club as well as various development squads and the county minors. Before that he played under the likes of Eoin Liston, Ogie Moran, Sean Walsh, Jack O’Connor and John Evans. Former Limerick selector and current Kerry U20s coach Maurice Horan and Kerry’s Mike Quirke are close friends. In their own way they all moulded him for coaching. It wasn’t that great a leap to take on management.

“You’ve no other choice than to learn quickly. You go from thinking about coaching and tactical stuff to trying to manage the backroom team and players, county board and everything else. It has been enjoyable. A whirlwind couple of weeks.

“When it happened, we were getting ready for Kildare, a game we ultimately didn’t win but we possibly could have won if we took a couple of chances. We would’ve gone into the Clare game then with something to fight for. It is disappointing to get relegated, but Division 2 is so competitive.

“This is where it is at. It is good to challenge yourself and go outside your comfort zone as well. I still do a little bit of coaching and help with that; I’d prefer to be coaching but for the time being this is the job.”

This is the tradition of Gaelic football in the Treaty. Several former players are currently involved in the grassroots around Limerick. Ask them about their inspiration and they point to Kerry native Donie Buckley. Passed down and carried on.

At the start of the season Fitzgerald’s head was full of ideas and strategies for on the field work. Overnight that was fighting for space with thoughts around ensuring they had a field to do the work. Sometimes they use a base in UL, sometimes it is Mick Neville Park. Occasionally it is somewhere else. It is only wasted energy to stress about that.

Mid-season moves are the greatest reminder about the importance of the three key pillars: Manager, coach, S&C. Limerick actually lost all three last winter. As well as Lee and Horan, Kilmallock’s Adrian O’Brien moved on to the Clare senior hurlers as their new strength and conditioning coach. Recent recruits Paul Harman (S&C) and Anthony Maher have stayed on, easing the latest transition.

That’s the challenge. Know your philosophy. Know your circumstances. Try and merge the two.

“There is good continuity there, a few lads stayed on. Football wise that helps.

“Being from Kerry you want to kick the ball, but football has changed dramatically towards all out defence, all-out attack. I’d be hoping, having been a forward myself and played under good managers, I would be hopeful of introducing a few nuances to unlock mass defences. It is hard to have a philosophy when you are under pressure in some of those games. You have to cut your cloth too.”

On Sunday they take on Clare. Victory there could redefine their season. Defeat means they face the Tailteann Cup for 2023. Those are the terms. They’ll deal with whatever hand they are dealt, like they always do.

“There is more to go for this team. They got hit with a juggernaut last year, a team that went on and won an All-Ireland. The lads feel they didn’t do themselves justice in that game but you have to play these games and experience it. We felt that this year. We were away to Derry, home to Dublin. This is a learning curve. We wish we could’ve done better. Look, the only thing on our horizon is the semi-final.

“The Tailteann Cup? At the moment I can’t say. We really want to win a semi-final and get to a final. Right now, it is about can we beat those teams. Whatever happens after that happens and we’ll take stock then. The fact there is another competition there is brilliant. I think that was evident in how it transpired last year. Some of the games in that were really good but we want to be at this level. This is a proud group.”