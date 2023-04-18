Liam Cahill: Progress made but Tipp must get something from Ennis

As Liam Cahill well knows, progress is measured in championship but he is able to claim Tipperary’s stock has risen since he took over.

Last but for Waterford in the all-time Munster SHC round-robin table (Clare top it followed by Limerick and Cork), the county’s relationship with the four-game schedule in its three previous stagings has been checkered.

Nevertheless, on the back of an encouraging league run, Cahill feels the players have moved on from last year’s forgettable campaign.

“We are probably a bit further ahead,” he says when asked to gauge where Tipperary are now to when he took over last July. “The one plus myself and Mikey Bevans have is we would have worked with a high percentage of these players before. Even though we didn’t prepare at the same intense levels that are required for senior hurling at minor and U21/U20 level, the players know us and know what we are trying to achieve even at that early stage of their career.

“I am not really surprised that the players have hit the ground running in that regard. It is obviously a job of work because Munster is massively competitive and as it stands last year we were bottom of the pile and we’ll have it all to do to get back dining at the top table.”

At the same time, Tipperary are the only team to go through the round-robin with a 100% record when they averaged over a 30-point total per game in 2019, which then selector Darragh Egan spoke of as a target. Cahill nods at the mention of that objective.

“You look at any of the last couple of All-Irelands that were won, and any of the big teams that meet in the latter end of the championship, you are into the high-20 bracket and the 30s at times. It’s all down to the type of player that you have. If you have guys that are able to pick off scores from range it makes it that little bit easier, especially if you are playing against teams that are packing the defence with seven or eight backs behind the ball, it is hard to get goals then.

“But the old saying goes, goals win matches, and we’d like to think that we would be creating enough chances to be able to tag on two goals a match onto 25 or 26 points which gets you to the 30-point mark to win games.”

Cahill isn’t afraid to emphasise how important it is not to lose to Clare on Sunday.

“If you are not at the races in your first game, and we have a really tough assignment in Ennis, and if we don’t get something out of Ennis that will have a big bearing on what happens later on.”

Last May, Cusack Park was the scene of Waterford’s poorest performance during his three years in charge. After winning the Division 1 title, the criticism of the collapse that followed in Munster appears to have stung him but he has no doubt about his methods.

“For me, I am not changing a whole lot. Myself and Mikey Bevans have continued to do what we believe in. We will continue to stick to what we believe will work. Not trying to give a soft answer, the end of the Munster Championship will prove whether we got it badly wrong last year or not.

“I suppose you have to hold your form through the Munster Championship, that’s the reality of it. Championship is where you are judged and people's memories are short too — that Waterford team were ultra-competitive for the last three years and a lot of it was lazy analysis.

“People didn’t really scale back and look at what these guys had achieved but the whole thing came unstuck in two or three weeks, that is all. Some of the analysis was unfair on what the players had achieved and where they had come from over the previous three years.”

It’s hope that most Tipperary supporters are trading in right now but Cahill is dealing with something stronger, even if he appreciates the panel is a work in progress.

“I have always said that we in Tipperary are in the business of winning matches, and then winning Munster Championships and All-Irelands, that’s what we grew up on and is what we try to aspire to every day we go out.

“I am not for one second saying that we are not going out to try and win whatever silverware is on offer. There are quite a number of new players that, however good they are now, will be a lot better in two or three years’ time.”