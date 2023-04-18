Gearóid Hegarty: Talk of six-in-a-row for Limerick is 'crazy'

Sitting into a chair warmed by Joe Canning in one of Croke Park's corporate boxes, Gearóid Hegarty was informed of something the Galway great had said.

Canning also lives in Limerick and told the media he'd heard some locals tipping the Shannonsiders to comfortably win six All-Irelands in a row.

Limerick, of course, would be going for six-in-a-row right now if things had gone just slightly differently in 2019 when they lost narrowly to Kilkenny at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Hegarty conceded that he too has heard similar idle chat at times around Limerick but rejected it as 'crazy talk' at this stage.

"You do, you do hear it from time to time," said Hegarty who, like Canning, is a Bord Gáis Energy ambassador. "I don't expose myself too much to situations where you hear a whole lot of that to be honest. I'm living out in the countryside now. I'm living out in Dromcollogher in West Limerick, right up on the Cork border.

"I actually came out of my house this morning and there was an 'Up Cork' written on my car in the dirt so I'm literally on the Cork border and I actually meet more Cork people than I do nearly Limerick people.

"But yeah, you hear that, you hear that nonsense. That is crazy thinking. Sport, as we've seen in all types of sports over the years, it changes very, very quickly.

"Look at the drop-off Liverpool have seen this year. It's incredible, it's mad. That's the way sport is, You never know what can happen.

"We won the league final last week but you've got two games now coming in six days, if you're not 100% focused, and I mean that, if you're even a small bit off, you're in trouble. That's high level sport for you.

"It's crazy to see the drop-off in Liverpool this year, going from almost winning everything last year, a kick of a ball from winning everything, won the two cups, beaten in the Champions League final, beaten in the Premier League by a point, maybe going down as the greatest team ever, to such an incredible drop-off.

"They mightn't even finish in any European spot this season so it's insane. It's mad what can happen from year to year. So taking nothing for granted, six-in-a-row is crazy talk."

EXPECTATIONS: Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick after the Allianz Hurling League final win over Kilkenny at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Hegarty acknowledged that winning the National League title so convincingly hasn't done anything to curb the hype around Limerick. They will begin their latest Munster championship campaign on Sunday, against Waterford in Thurles, and expectation levels are immense.

"In terms of the hype around Limerick, it's much, much different going into the Championship this year than it was last year," he said. "In a good way, but also in a negative way with the hype as well. You have to make sure you're focused.

"I would always be fairly shut off from it to be totally honest. Because you only have to look at what has gone on in the past. Look at Waterford's league last year and how they went in the Championship.

"It doesn't take a whole lot for you to be off. It doesn't take a whole lot for you to get ahead of yourself after the league going into the Championship.

"We're playing Championship this weekend. You'll have two games in six days. It's not unrealistic to say you mightn't win either game. All of a sudden then you're way behind the eight ball."

Yet as cautious as he is, Hegarty agreed that Limerick's panel has never been as strong.

They managed to win the league title despite fielding a remarkable 37 different players throughout the campaign.

And not a single player started every match - indicating a deep panel bursting with talent.

"We have a lot of really top-class young lads who have come on to the panel the last two or three years. The level of competition in the panel, it's always been very strong. When everybody is fit, fighting for starting jerseys, fighting to get on the panel - that's exactly what you want."

Captain Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes were late withdrawals from the Limerick team that beat Kilkenny in the league decider.

"Declan was sick," said Hegarty. "Kyle had a small niggle, probably could have played. If it was an All-Ireland final, he probably would have played."