Malachy O’Rourke: I did talk to Donegal, but it wasn’t the right fit

Former Monaghan and Fermanagh boss Malachy O’Rourke has confirmed he did meet Donegal last year to discuss their then-vacant football position but says he is content in his current role with Derry club Glen.

O’Rourke had been touted as a leading contender to replace Declan Bonner in Donegal. He previously brought Monaghan to two Ulster SFC titles. The former Fermanagh footballer also guided Glen to their first Derry SF championship last season and remains in charge of the Watty Graham’s side.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, he confirmed there had been interest from several counties and did not rule out a return to intercounty management in the future.

“I did talk to Donegal. I didn’t go for an interview, but I did talk to them out of courtesy. I just didn’t think it was the right fit at the time. I was involved with Glen and we were working very hard there. It would’ve disrupted that. I wasn’t really interested in going anywhere at the time.

“I enjoy it. I really do enjoy it. I enjoy the challenge of it. I love when you get a group of players who are hungry to improve, that is the whole fun of it. Trying to improve them and trying to get that collective mentality among the group.

“I wouldn’t rule it out. There is no point in my saying I would and then suddenly appearing somewhere. I am happy where I am at the minute. Really enjoying the club football and the boys are giving a great effort. Happy there for the time being anyway.“

Glen reached the All-Ireland club final last January where they were defeated by Kilmacud Crokes. In the recent off-season O’Rourke was linked with several other counties including Meath but stressed there is not one particular team he would like to manage.

“There is nothing that jumps out like that… I really appreciate anyone coming who feels I have the necessary attribute to manage. It is a big job nowadays managing county teams and one with massive responsibility. You have to be ready for it.

“You have to look at it and see is it the right fit. What has gone before, what are their aspirations, there is a lot to weigh up before you jump in. I’m a Fermanagh man and obviously I did manage Fermanagh, your own county is special. After that, there is no one that stands out.”