Colin O’Riordan returns to Sydney Swans in new coaching role

Tipperary All-Star and former AFL player Colin O’Riordan will return to Sydney Swans in a coaching capacity, the club have confirmed. O’Riordan will assist the AFLW program.

AFLW head coach Scott Gowans is currently on a break from the club after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer. O'Riordan retired at the end of the 2022 season due to a hip injury having played 34 games for the club but has been based in Sydney ever since.

"It's very exciting to be back and be involved (again) with the Swans. I make no secret of what the place means to me (and will be) helping the girls out as much as I can," he told the club’s website.

"It's nice to be able to come in and help out, and hopefully pass on some knowledge I have from the game."

The club recently signed three Irish players to their list. Kerry duo Paris McCarthy and Julie O’Sullivan have joined along with Roscommon’s Jennifer Higgins.

The Swans did not win a game last season and O’Riordan is determined to improve on that.

"I think that's the biggest thing - the youth and excitement within in the group. They have been awesome since I have been here (coaching)," he said.

"Last year they didn't record a win, but hopefully they can build on last season - which was a really competitive competition. I'm really excited to be part of the program and can go somewhere this year."

The Tipperary dual star returned to the county fold in 2020 and helped them to a Munster SFC. He will draw on that experience in his new role.

"I think there's a few subtle little things that you will pass on. I think the biggest thing I learned is that everyone will hold your hand and help you out, but no one is going to tell you what to do, and how to do it," O'Riordan said.

"If I can pass on one message to the girls, it's to drive your own career and you can steer it in any way you want to. If you put the hard work in and put your head down, you will reach whatever goal you want to reach."