Bergin hat-trick leads Laois rout of Down

Joe McDonagh Cup: Laois 7-24 Down 0-14

The Laois senior hurlers are up and running in the Joe McDonagh Cup following an emphatic victory against Down in O’Moore Park.

Willie Maher’s charges scored seven goals, including a hat-trick from Stephen Bergin, as they ran out 31-point winners in the end.

Laois played against the wind in the first half but that didn’t bother them one bit as they finished it 17 points to the good.

Laois were 0-5 to 0-1 ahead when their first goal arrived in the tenth minute.

Aidan Corby’s shot flew into the air and was fumbled by the Down defence where Stephen Bergin pounced but keeper Stephen Keith denied him. The rebound cames to Willie Dunphy, who would moments later go off injured, and he finished well.

Down replied with points from Liam Savage and Tom Prenter but Laois’s second goal came at the midpoint of the half.

Stephen Bergin worked really hard to eventually force the ball to Stephen Maher and he scored from close range.

Laois continued to tag on points and then scored two goals either side of the 30th minute.

The first came when Fiachra C-Fennell was allowed to run the pitch before finding Stephen Maher who found sub Tomas Keyes and he finished at the second attempt.

And then the second of these arrived when Paddy Purcell wheeled away from the defence and picked out Stephen Bergin to score.

Chris Egan replied but further Laois points left them 4-12 to 0-7 ahead at half time.

And it was certainly game over moments into the second half when Laois scored their fifth goal.

A great turnover in defence from Donnchadh Hartnett set Ian Shanahan off on a counter attack and he combined with Paddy Purcell for Stephen Bergin to score.

Paul Sheehan and Chris Egan replied for Down but Laois’ sixth goal arrived in the 47th minute.

A puckout straight from Enda Rowlan found Paddy Purcell on the 45 metre line and he raced away before slotting a shot into the bottom corner.

There was time for Stephen Bergin to complete his hat-trick and he almost had a fourth too but keeper Stephen Keith denied him.

There would be no more goals but Laois continued to fire over points to win comprehensively.

Scorers for Laois: S Bergin (3-0); S Maher (1-6, four frees, one 65); T Keyes (1-1); P Purcell (1-1); W Dunphy (1-1); R King (0-3); A Dunphy, James Keyes, Podge Delaney, PJ Scully (one free), J Lennon (0-2 each); P Lawlor, Ian Shanahan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Down: P Sheehan (0-6, 3 frees); P Óg McCrickard (0-4, 2 frees); L Savage, T Prenter, R McCrickard, C Egan (0-1 each)

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Hartnett, L O’Connell, I Shanahan; F C Fennell, R Mullaney, P Delaney; R King, A Corby; P Purcell, S Maher, J Keyes; A Dunphy, W Dunphy, S Bergin

Subs: T Keyes for W Dunphy (13, inj), J Lennon for Corby (41), PJ Scully for Maher (45), G Lynch for A Dunphy (49, inj), P Lawlor for C-Fennell (62)

DOWN: S Keith; J McManus, C Teggart, D Mallon; M Fisher, R McCrickard, N McFarland; M Conlon, P Óg McCrickard; L Savage, T Prenter, P Sheehan; C Egan, D Sands, R McCusker.

Subs: T Murray for Mallon (20), J Doran for Fisher (40), F Turpin for Egan (47), T McGrattan for Conlon (53)