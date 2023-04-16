Christy Ring Cup wrap: Jack the lad for Royals in opener

Jack Regan fired 1-11 as Meath launched their bid for a third Christy Ring Cup title success with an opening round win in Navan.

Regan starred for Seoirse Bulfin's Royals while Eamon O Donnchadha struck an important 1-2 during a battling 2-20 to 0-24 win over Mayo.

Meath approached the campaign in strong form following their Division 2B league win and led 2022 Ring Cup finalists Mayo from the first score, a James Kelly point in the third minute, until full-time.

But they were never quite out of the woods either against a Mayo side that scored 24 times across the 70 minutes or so.

The goals were the difference with O Donnchadha striking the first in the 23rd minute following a terrific arrowed pass across the goals from Martin Healy.

Regan then did brilliantly in the 32nd minute to spin clear and make space for himself close to the Mayo goalline for Meath's second major.

Free-taker Cormac Phillips struck 0-13 in all for Mayo and seven points from the Ballyhaunis man in the first-half meant that Meath only led by 2-11 to 0-13 at the interval.

Four Mayo points in a row in the third quarter, from ex-football star Fergal Boland, Eoin Delaney and Phillips, got the margin down to a point at one stage.

Mayo couldn't get any closer than that though and Meath points from Padraig O'Hanrahan, Regan and Simon Ennis nudged them to victory.

Sligo top the Ring Cup group, on scoring difference, after overcoming London by 2-20 to 1-20 at Markievicz Park.

Diarmuid Hanniffy's deflected goal in the first-half sent the Yeats County in 1-10 to 0-12 up at half-time.

Conor Hanniffy and Andrew Kilcullen were also on the mark with points for Sligo who edged the win thanks to Joe McHugh's late goal.

Meanwhile, Ulster duo Derry and Tyrone shared the spoils in Omagh, finishing up on 2-20 apiece.

Both sides had opportunities to win it late on though Derry will be most frustrated having led by 1-11 to 0-6 at half-time.

John Mullan scored their early goal and while resurgent Tyrone got the gap back to a point following Lorcan Devlin's 45th minute goal, Derry responded with a second goal.

That one was scored by Cormac O'Doherty from a penalty but just when it looked as if the Oak Leafers might pull clear, they were reeled back in again.

Sean Óg Grogan's 65th minute Tyrone goal drew the sides level at 2-16 apiece and they remained deadlocked at full-time.