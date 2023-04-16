Kerry secure draw with Carlow thanks to last-gasp point

Joe McDonagh Cup Rd 2

Kerry 0-21 Carlow 0-21

Kerry looked a beaten docket at half-time in this Joe McDonagh Cup thriller against Carlow in a sun splashed Austin Stack Park but a superb second half fightback saw them rescue a point with the last puck of the game by birthday boy Michael Leane against a Carlow side that did enough to shade the verdict.

But once Kerry introduced last week’s prodigal sons Podge Boyle and Jason Diggins along with another absentee Daniel Collins, the momentum changed in the Kingdom’s favour and with Shane Conway weaving his magic for Kerry, the sides were on level terms four times in the final sixteen minutes.

James Doyle had pushed Carlow five clear on the restart but then Podge Boyle and Brandon Barrett closed the gap to three only for Carlow to reply with excellent points from Jon Nolan and James Doyle.

But Kerry, thanks to the genius of Shane Conway, the accuracy of Podge Boyle, and the work rate of Paudie O’Connor, Michael Leane, Jason Diggins, Daniel Collins and Eric Leen, added the next five points from Conway (3) and Boyle (2) and suddenly it was 0-15 apiece in the 54th minute.

But Carlow were not about to surrender and their man of the match Marty Kavanagh added two more points while Jon Nolan extended Carlow’s lead, 0-18 to 0-15. But Shane Conway leveled the contest again with three more, one an outrageous effort from play, sixty five metres out on the run.

But Carlow went two clear again only for Conway and Paudie O’Connor to level the game at 0-20 each in 68th minute and it was thrilling stuff. It looked to be Carlow’s days when wing back Fiachra Fitzpatrick fired over the lead point but in the 73rd minute Shane Conway took a side line cut to Michael Leane who was free twenty yards behind him and the birthday boy was celebrating long before the ball sailed over the bar and Kerry celebrated snatching a point that sets them up nicely for their trip to Hawkfield next Saturday.

Carlow dominated the opening half and Kerry were lucky to be just four points adrift at half time (0-11 to 0-7) as they hung on grimly to the Midlanders coattails. Carlow were on top from the very outset and were winning most of the match-ups around the field. Marty Kavanagh set the tone for them when he fired over the lead point after just twenty seconds while Chris Nolan doubled Carlow’s lead just ten seconds later.

Kerry, despite a couple of wides, were on level terms by the sixth minute with a brace of Shane Conway points. But Carlow were on top against the two Kerry attackers up front while they ran at Kerry and the home side were forced into conceding frees that Marty Kavanagh converted. Darragh Shanahan denied Carlow’s Chris Nolan a goal with a flying block and the sides were level on 0-5 apiece after eighteen minutes thanks to Marty Kavanagh adding two more frees and James Doyle who got one from play.

Colin Walsh, Shane Conway and Brandon Barrett added Kerry points but Carlow pulled away before half-time as Kavanagh brought his first half tally to 0-9. Carlow also had six shots on goal that Kerry somehow kept out but only a couple of Shane Conway points saw Kerry retire 0-11 to 0-7 down but they needed a big second half.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-11, 7f’s), P Boyle (0-3, 1f), M Leane and B Barrett (0-2 each), P O’Connor, C Walsh and D Collins (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: M Kavanagh (0-13, 11f), J Nolan and J Doyle (0-3 each), F Fitzpatrick and C Nolan (0-1 each).

KERRY: J B O’Halloran; D Shanahan, C Trant, P O’Connor; E Ross, E Murphy, E Leen; F Mackessy, K O’Connor; M Leane, J Conway, S Conway; G Dooley, B Barrett, C Walsh.

Subs: D Collins for J Conway (h/t), P Boyle for G Dooley (h/t), J Diggins for C Trant (43), D Goggin for B Barrett (48), Niall Mulcahy for E Ross (68).

CARLOW: B Treacy; P Doyle, C Lawlor, J P Treacy; F Fitzpatrick, D Byrne, J McCullagh; J Doyle, K McDonald; J Nolan, M Kavanagh, C Kehoe; J Kavanagh, P Boland, C Nolan.

Subs: J M Nolan for JP Treacy, 55, J Tracey for C Kehoe, 68, F O’Toole for P Boland, 70 (+2).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).