Galway defeat Cork to secure back-to-back Division 1 titles

Galway 2-13 Cork 1-12

For Galway, back-to-back league glory. For Cork, another frustrating chapter at Croke Park.

For the vanquished, Sunday’s Division 1 decider had a strong whiff of the same old story where Cork’s relationship with Croker is concerned on finals afternoon.

A shopping bag overflowing with misses, a lead not protected, and another final lost.

Not to take from a fine second half Galway performance that secured the county a third league crown in five years, but Cork, for the umpteenth time in recent years, will depart GAA HQ with nothing but regret.

Cork finished with 10 wides. Galway, by contrast, had only one second half wide, and that didn’t arrive until the third minute of second half stoppages.

On top of their five second half wides, there were at least two point attempts dropped short during the second period and two goal chances not taken.

Sunday’s result means Matthew Twomey’s Cork players have now come off second best in back-to-back League and All-Ireland finals since the summer of 2021. They’ve also come off second best in their last five knockout meetings with Galway.

One stat as ugly and as unwanted as the other.

BATTLE; Orla Cronin of Cork is tackled by Rachael Hanniffy of Galway during the Very Camogie League Final Division 1A match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Trailing by two turning around for the second period, the goal that swept Galway in front was easily the score of the game. Rachel Hanniffy moved possession to her Oranmore-Maree clubmate Ailish O’Reilly, O’Reilly went to pick out sub Shannon Corcoran, but Sabina Rabbitte grabbed possession running through and produced a delightful finish.

At 2-9 to 1-10 ahead entering the final quarter, Galway were dogged in keeping their noses in front.

If Aoife Donoghue wasn’t being fouled for converted Carrie Dolan frees, she was pointing from play herself. Further back, Dervla Higgins and Shauna Healy refused to give Cork an inch.

Cathal Murray’s side will glean a sizeable amount of confidence from a third Croke Park final win in just under two years. With Siobhan McGrath to return from injury, it sets them up perfectly for the championship.

Cork had led 1-8 to 1-6 at the break. It was a small wonder their lead wasn’t bigger. It was a bigger wonder that their lead had to be achieved coming from behind.

Cork had three wides registered inside the opening three minutes. This early collection of misses by Chloe Sigerson (free), Laura Hayes, and Amy O’Connor neatly captured the story of the first half.

Cork were the sharper side, enjoyed greater possession, and while their build-up play was slick their shooting was not.

Five wides, a further point attempt off the post, and a saved goal effort back up that latter statement.

Orlaith Cahalane’s groundstroke goal on four minutes opened the Leesiders’ account. Points on the run from Fiona Keating and Saoirse McCarthy, along with a white flag from teenager Cahalane, had Cork sitting pretty at 1-3 to 0-4 in front 17 minutes in.

And then, out of nowhere, Galway strung together a catalogue of scores that included a Carrie Dolan goal and two Aoife Donoghue white flags to move 1-5 to 1-3 in front.

WINNERS AGAIN: Galway players celebrate after the Very Camogie League Final Division 1A match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

It was a scoreline unreflective of the 25 minutes of action. Cork, mind, had no one to blame but themselves.

They obviously didn’t need to be told such. In the final seven minutes of the half, the collective energy levels went up a notch. Galway half-back Rachel Hanniffy was forced into overcarrying, Roisin Black fouled possession under pressure from Sorcha McCartan, and Amy O’Connor was fouled by Emma Helebert in a passage of play that had Galway ‘keeper Fiona Ryan repelling a Keating shot.

All three frees were converted, and along with a Laura Hayes point, Cork had a two-point interval advantage to show for their first half endeavours.

Come the end, though, they were again empty-handed.

Scorers for Galway: C Dolan (1-8, 0-7 frees); S Rabbitte (1-1); A Donoghue (0-3); A Keane (0-1).

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor (0-5, 0-5 frees); O Cahalane (1-1); S McCartan (0-2, 0-2 frees); S McCarthy, L Hayes, C Sigerson, F Keating (0-1 each).

GALWAY: F Ryan; S Healy, R Black, D Higgins; S Gardiner, E Helebert, R Hanniffy; N Hanniffy, C Hickey; S Rabbitte, C Dolan, A Keane; N McPeake, A Donoghue, A O’Reilly.

Subs: S Corcoran for McPeake (40); KA Porter for O’Reilly (63); J Hughes for Rabbitte (64).

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; P Mackey, L Tracey, I O’Regan; S McCarthy, L Hayes; C Sigerson, F Keating, C Healy; O Cahalane, S McCartan, A O’Connor.

Subs: E Murphy for Sigerson (44); O Cronin for C Healy (45); A Healy for O’Regan (48); C Finn for O Cahalane (50).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).