Kerry dismantle Galway to win first division one title in 32 years

Kerry 5-11 Galway 1-10

Kerry’s upward trajectory ain’t got time for jet lag.

On Wednesday night last week, and after 26 hours of one transatlantic flight, one delayed Heathrow flight, one missed Dublin-Farranfore connection, and an unplanned dash to Hueston to catch the last train south, seven Kerry footballers eventually arrived home to the Kingdom following the LGFA’s nine-day All-Star tour to Austin, Texas.

Saturday’s Division 1 League decider meant the seven were back on the road and back in the capital less than three days later. But no ill effects of their recent travels did they show. No lethargy, no sluggishness.

If anything, their stunning performance to secure the county’s first Division 1 crown in 32 years was evidence that there are far worse ways to prepare for a league final than a week in Texas followed by 26 hours of planes, trains, and automobiles.

“Sometimes when you are so focused on trying not to have jet lag and focusing so hard on not letting something like a big journey impact you, you just forget it all and play, and probably play harder than you might do other times,” said Kerry half-back Cáit Lynch, one of the All-Star seven.

“It was a long old haul on Wednesday, but we got home eventually, got a good lot of sleep, and we had done our research too. Louise Galvin, who is used to doing a lot of travelling and playing from her Irish rugby days, gave us a lot of advice in terms of how to avoid jet lag.”

Galvin’s advice was plenty of water, plenty of protein, compression socks, walking, and sleeping in the right windows. Her teammates clearly followed her instructions to a tee.

“That's probably one of the best 10 days I've put down in a long time,” Lynch continued.

“To get to go to Austin on an All-Star tour is a trip of a lifetime. But our goal was always to win Division 1. We enjoyed Austin, but we minded ourselves. It has been a pretty great week and a half.”

Kerry had registered 15 goals in their seven games en route to Saturday’s decider. Galway boasted the meanest defensive record in Division 1. They were leaking only seven points a game.

Something had to give.

In their Round 7 meeting, Kerry took the Tribeswomen for three green flags. It proved informative. On Saturday, their relentless and intelligent running game tore apart the maroon cover for five goals.

And when the hard runs of Kayleigh Cronin, Lynch, and Lorraine Scanlon weren’t creating openings for their inside colleagues, the Kingdom were dismantling the Galway restart with a suffocating press.

Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh were their first half goal scorers. At the far end, Galway didn't score from play beyond the 16th minute of the half. They were devoid of creativity in attempting to break through a well-structured Kerry rearguard.

The westerners, chasing a first Division 1 title, trailed 2-5 to 0-4 at the break. Matters deteriorated upon the restart, back-to-back goals from Ní Chonchúir and Hannah O'Donoghue part of an unanswered 2-6 that shoved Kerry out to 4-11 to 0-4 in front.

Síofra O’Shea supplied their fifth on 48 minutes to put all six starting forwards on the scoresheet. The spread was noticeable.

“Did anybody see that performance coming,” asked Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long. “Internally, we always knew the girls were capable of really blowing a team away and dominating a game from first minute to last. To finish out after 32 odd years and get a Division 1 title back to Kerry is massive.”

It’s a victory that keeps the Kerry graph pointing north. Division 2 champions this time last year, then a summer run to a first All-Ireland final in 10 years, and now a first Division 1 League final win since 1991.

The group’s development since last July’s defeat to Meath can be seen across the board.

“Mentally, we have put in a lot of work with our performance coach (Michelle O'Connor). We have put in a huge amount of work in our nutrition and strength and conditioning. We are a much physically stronger team, much fitter,” remarked Lynch.

Saturday won’t be their last visit to Croker in 2023. And given they’ll be much better rested next time around, Kerry’s bid for a first All-Ireland in 30 years will take stopping.

Scorers for Kerry: N Ní Chonchúir (2-1); H O’Donoghue (1-3); L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (1-2, 0-2 frees); S O’Shea (1-0); N Carmody, A Galvin (0-2); L Scanlon (0-1).

Scorers for Galway: K Slevin (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees); R Leonard (0-2 frees), O Divilly, S Brennan (0-2 each); L Coen (0-1 each).

Kerry: ME Bolger; E Lynch, K Cronin, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, M O’Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, S O’Shea, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: A Harrington for M O’Connell (43); C Evans for Ní Chonchúir (48); A Dillane for Murphy, L Galvin for Costello (both 52); F Tangney for O’Donoghue (53).

Galway: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S NÍ Loingsigh, E Gavin; R Leonard, N Ward, A Molloy; A Davoren, S Divilly; C Cooney, L Coen, O Divilly; E Noone, L Ward, K Slevin.

Subs: C Trill for Gavin (24 mins); S Brennan for R Leonard (HT); H Noone for Molloy, T Leonard for E Noone (both 39); L Noone for S Divilly (42).

Referee: J Murphy (Carlow).