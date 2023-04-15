Billy Drennan hits 2-12 as Cats blitz Galway to stay in U-20 running 

Allianz League finalist Billy Drennan made a thrilling return to U-20 duty with Kilkenny, blasting 2-12 to keep their hopes of automatic qualification for the Leinster semi-finals alive.

Drennan missed last weekend's Round 1 loss to Wexford due to his involvement with Derek Lyng's seniors the following day against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was the same story for Timmy Clifford and Gearóid Dunne but all three returned this afternoon and scored goals in Kilkenny's dramatic 5-20 to 3-20 defeat of Galway in Tullamore.

Clifford helped himself to 1-2 while Dunne added a late goal in the rollercoaster win.

Kilkenny initially trailed by 1-1 to 1-8 following a great start from Galway but Drennan's second goal of the opening half meant the westerners led by just 1-12 to 2-6 at half-time.

Kilkenny then reeled off nine points in a row in the opening nine minutes of the second-half to take control of the game, Drennan, St Kieran's College star Harry Shine, Clifford and Joe Fitzpatrick all on the mark.

The final quarter was a thrill-a-minute ride with further Kilkenny goals from Clifford, Cillian Hackett and Dunne.

The Cats led by 10 points briefly though a late Liam Collins goal for Galway, bringing his tally to 1-10 for the afternoon, glossed the scoreline.

With Dublin beating Wexford 1-20 to 0-15 today at Parnell Park, leaving them top of the Tier 1 group with two wins from two, it tees things up nicely for next Saturday's meeting of Dublin and Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park.

A draw or better will guarantee Dublin's last four place as group winners. Kilkenny, level on two points with Wexford, will almost certainly progress to the last four with a win. Galway are rock bottom though the third and fourth placed teams will still advance to the quarter-finals.

Dublin enjoyed a more straightforward win in the capital, leading from Diarmaid O Dulaing's opening point in the second minute until full-time, free-taker O Dulaing eventually finishing with 0-9.

Eight wides in the first-half meant that Dublin only led by 0-10 to 0-7 at the break but they were more efficient from there on.

Back to back points from Brendan Kenny helped them to open up a 0-17 to 0-9 lead by the three-quarter mark. Jamie Conroy's 49th minute goal set the seal on victory for Dublin.

Offaly and Westmeath are through to the Leinster preliminary quarter-finals. Offaly beat Antrim 2-17 to 0-8 to finish top of Tier 2, Group 1 ahead of Westmeath who hammered Meath 5-17 to 0-10.

Laois and Kildare are through to the same stage from Tier 1, Group 2. Table toppers Laois beat Kerry 2-16 to 1-15 while Kildare beat Carlow 1-13 to 1-7 to claim second spot.