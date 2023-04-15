GPA calling on GAA to reverse ban on charity promotion on team jerseys

REVERSE DECISION: GPA calling on GAA to reverse decision to allow the promotion of charities on jerseys. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 10:09
John Fogarty

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are calling on the GAA to reverse their decision regarding charities and causes being promoted on jerseys.

The GAA’s management committee last month agreed to curb the use of playing kit to raise awareness and/or funds. However, it was not debated at the following day’s Central Council meeting.

In a memo to members on Friday, the inter-county players’ body’s chief executive Tom Parsons gave an update from the GPA’s national executive body earlier this week.

“The NEC unanimously called for this decision to be reconsidered. The NEC has called for an explanation of the decision and questioned why an opportunity was not given for it to be discussed by GAA Central Council, where the GPA is represented and could have voiced our position.

“As players, you are in a unique position to make a positive impact on society, not just through your sporting achievements, but also through your influence and ability to inspire others.

“Supporting charities and social causes is one way that we can use our platform to make a difference and give back to our communities; furthermore, it represents the values of our association. A very visible and powerful means by which players can do this has now been removed with little or no explanation.

“The NEC has instructed me to raise this issue at the highest possible levels within the GAA and to ensure it is tabled at the next GAA Central Council meeting.” 

Prior to the GAA’s decision, Limerick and Tipperary’s senior hurlers agreed to wear special jerseys featuring The Dillon Quirke Foundation logo in their Munster SHC round game in Thurles next month. The foundation are hoping to raise funds to provide cardiac screening across the GAA in the memory of the late Tipperary hurler who passed away while playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore at the same venue last year.

Earlier this year, Mayo had a proposal to wear rainbow numbers on their jerseys for one game in the Allianz National League to raise awareness for LGBTQ+ rights turned down by the GAA.

