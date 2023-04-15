Kerry looking to make it two wins out of two in Joe McDonagh Cup

In the relentless blitz that is the Joe McDonagh Cup, a good start is half the battle. Last weekend Kerry took one important step in the right direction with a 12-point triumph over Down.

Next up is a clash with Carlow in Austin Stack Park this weekend. Time now to keep driving on.

“After two games you could be looking at relegation, of you could be looking at pushing for a Joe McDonagh final place,” says Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy.

“It’s cut-throat, it’s ruthless actually. All you take out from the league is you take out the team that got demoted and replace them with Laois. It’s incredible competitive.”

The raw numbers from that trip to Ballycran make for impressive reading. A spread of ten scorers. 0-6 coming from the bench. A victory despite the fact Padraig Boyle and Jason Diggins were dropped for disciplinary reasons. Mikey Boyle also did not feature. Diggins and Padraig Boyle are back in the squad named this week.

Form is a fickle mistress in competitions as competitive and relentless as this. Consider the opening two rounds of 2022. Kerry were beaten at home by Down while Carlow enjoyed a 25-point win over Meath. In the second round Kerry beat Carlow by 15. Carlow went on to overcome Down by nine. Try make sense of that.

For Molumphy, all his focus is on the Kingdom. The signs are all positive. It is better than it ever was.

“I’m happy with the commitment of the players. One thing is the panel. It’s a far, far stronger panel than last year. We had two guys sick the morning of the match against Offaly and we were able to replace them with starters, which is something we didn’t have last year and we have it this year.

“Apart from that, scoring chances, we are creating chances. Last year maybe not so much, but this year we are, we are creating loads of chances. Everything is up for us. Work rate, commitment, even just everyone is built up stronger.”

Crucially, Sunday is only one of two home games for Kerry. Tralee will also host Laois in the final round. Kilmoyley defender Paudie O’Connor has been named to start at cornerback. Last season they were only successful in one of four home championship matches, including the preliminary quarter-final.

So, the goal is simple. Make their passionate home support proud on the path to a fourth Joe McDonagh Cup final in a row.

“We played Offaly last year and there was a great crowd in town,” said O’Connor. “That is great. We know the whole county wears their heart on their sleeve and they’re behind us.

"We’re representing them. If they can’t make the match it’ll be their loss, but the crowd that do come we are very appreciative and we put in the work here to represent that brand.”