Cork hoping to get back to winning ways in Croker deciders

Croke Park has become something of a house of pain for Cork camogie.

2022 All-Ireland final, beaten by a point.

2022 League final, a six-point interval lead finishes as a four-point loss.

2021 All-Ireland final, beaten by three.

Even for the newer members of Matthew Twomey’s panel who have graduated from the intermediate ranks, their sole experience of GAA HQ is the disappointment endured when coming out on the wrong side of last year’s All-Ireland intermediate decider.

Cork’s run of defeats at the big house is a far cry from the not so progressive days of the recent past when the sole outing camogie players were afforded at Croke Park each year was on All-Ireland final Sunday.

Those were days Cork rarely came away disappointed from.

Of the five consecutive finals contested between 2014-18, all bar one ended with the O’Duffy Cup at the front of the Cork bus.

But the balance of power has since shifted. Galway and Kilkenny haven’t just closed the gap on the Leesiders, they’ve stolen a march out front. The pair have shared the last four championships and eight leagues.

Cathal Murray’s Galway chase back-to-back glory in the latter competition tomorrow afternoon. The Tribeswomen, no more than the Jones Road venue, have come to represent an assignment Cork have been unable to figure out in recent times.

The last four knockout fixtures between the counties - 2019 All-Ireland semi-final, 2021 League semi-final and All-Ireland final, and 2022 League final - all had maroon corner verdicts.

And so Sunday’s League climax at Croker is of significant importance to Cork for a number of reasons.

There’s the chance to nab a first bit of national silverware in five years, the chance to reassert themselves against the new order, and, arguably most pertinent of the lot, a chance to ensure the county’s relationship with Croke Park on finals afternoon doesn’t develop into some psychological stumbling block.

“I think it is important for this group of players to get over the line in Croke Park in a final,” begins corner-back Meabh Cahalane. “We have played Galway a number of times over the years and they have just got the better of us in Croke Park the last couple of times we've met.”

Barring an upset of epic proportions, Cahalane and her Cork teammates will return to HQ later in the summer for the All-Ireland semi-final double-header. They’d like to make that journey with happy memories of Sunday’s trip. The flipside of that is to head back up there burdened by four consecutive final defeats.

“As a collective, it is important that we are going up with a belief that we can win, and then if we do win, that definitely gives you confidence if you hopefully return there later in the year for an All-Ireland semi-final. It would definitely give you that bit of comfort knowing that that is in the bank.

“We had a positive league campaign and it would top it all off if we were to be successful on Sunday. It would give us a lot of confidence going forward and going back up there in the future.”

A positive league they have indeed had. Considering four players were lost to cruciate ligament injuries, including Ashling Thompson and Ciara O’Sullivan, Cork powered on unperturbed.

Among the younger personnel confidently stepping up in their stead has been Meabh's younger sister Orlaith. Called into the senior panel on the run in to last July's All-Ireland semi-final, the teenager has impressed at corner-forward this spring.

“It is great to see her transition from a minor to senior player,” said the big sister.

“It is a big step, but within a couple of months you can see that she's maturing into the role. We chat a good bit about it at home and it’s great to see her going well.

“Mam and dad are flat out coming to the matches, so it is nice to have two of us there from the house.”

Orlaith’s call-up to the Cork footballers earlier this year means she is the latest Cahalane to hold dual status at senior inter-county level. Travelling in the opposite direction is Meabh. The 27-year-old stepped away from the football set-up during the off-season to focus solely on matters camogie.

“It was a very difficult decision to make and obviously not one you'd like to make. I would have preferred to continue doing the two, if I could, but I just found at important times last year, when I needed to feel at my best and feel 100%, I just felt that bit tired and that bit off it,” she explains.

“The benefit for myself this year is that you get that bit more time for recovery. I wouldn't want to be jinxing it at the moment, but you have your camogie game, be it on a Saturday or Sunday, and that is your sole focus, whereas before with the dual, you might have had a camogie match Saturday and football match Sunday. And that is definitely hard on the body.”

The body fresher, can Cahalane and Cork now lift that other weight from their shoulders?